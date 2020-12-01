If you'd rather not pay homage to the A Charlie Brown Christmas with a dinky tree, you can opt for gifting this Peanuts holiday BarkBox with Charlie Brown Christmas toys to your pup. OK, there's not rule you have to give a nod to the classic film during the holiday season, but with this box made for the goodest boys and girls, you might just want to. Here's how you can celebrate the season with all your favorite characters from the iconic comic strip (and your fur baby, of course).

BARK is launching Peanuts-themed boxes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Like the brand's other monthly themed packages, it'll come full of toys, bags of tasty treats, and meaty chews (see: Good Beef and Lucy's Pulled Pork) for your four-legged friend. This time, however, all the plush toys in the BarkBox will feature Peanuts characters with squeakers and a festive twist. Inside, Doghouse Snoopy, Sktaing Snoopy, Deck The Halls Woodstock, Reindeer Woodstock, Let Go Linus!, Good Ol’ Ornament, You're a Snowman, Charlie Brown, Let Go, Linus!, and a Good Grief! speech bubble.

If you opt for the SuperChewer box, you'll get two toys made out of rubber instead of plush. The toy options include Snoopy, Good Ol' Ornament, Snoopy's Snowglobe, Snoopy's Bone, Woodstock's Star, Charlie Brown Buddy, Zig Zag Wag, Snoopy's Dog House, Snoopy's Bell, Winter Wonderland Snowball, The Dogtor Is In, The Perfect Tree, and The Gift of Snoopy.

You can order your holiday Peanuts box at barkbox.com and superchewer.com. The Peanuts-themed box is guaranteed to be your first box if you join from Dec. 1. A BarkBox subscription starts at $23 per month (with an over $40 value, per the website), and there's free shipping in 48 states.

Courtesy of BARK

You can also give back if you order your box on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. BARK will donate $1 from every BarkBox purchased to St. Jude’s Paws at Play Hospital program on the charitable holiday. The program brings four-legged friends to young patients for support and stress reduction. BARK is also giving a BarkBox subscription to every in-patient child at St. Jude’s who has a dog at home.

