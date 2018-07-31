This 'OITNB' Season 7 Theory About Taystee Will Make True Crime Fans Very Happy

It has only been a few days since the sixth season of Orange Is the New Black dropped on Netflix, but since all 13 new episodes came in one binge-able package, hardcore fans have already moved on to theorizing about what Season 7 has in store. And since the Season 6 finale was littered with cliffhangers, there is a lot to speculate about. Most pressing, though, is what will happen to Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson. Everyone has their guesses, but one particularly interesting Orange Is the New Black Season 7 theory about Taystee really stands out from the rest, and it would be the perfect way for the prison drama to jump on board the true crime trend.

Before we jump into the new theory, let's talk about where we left off with Taystee at the end of the new season. Spoiler alert: This post will contain plot details from the Season 6 finale of Orange Is the New Black, so don't read on if you haven't finished the season yet. Taystee spends pretty much all of Season 6 getting the raw end of the deal. The government investigators decide to make Taystee the scapegoat for the whole Litchfield riot, and on top of that, she also has to take the fall for the murder of Desi Piscatella, since she was last seen pointing a gun to his head and nobody can prove who the actual killer is. Well... actually, Cindy and Suzanne do know that the emergency police team sent to end the riot is really responsible for killing Piscatella, but Cindy hides the truth for fear of repercussions for herself. And if things weren't bad enough for Taystee, she is also getting beat up by her new guards every day and the only guard that she thought was her friend turns her back on her.

The only bright spot in Taystee's life is finding out that there is a passionate group of people in the outside world rooting for her. As Taystee enters court for the first time, she finds out that the Black Lives Matter movement and the ACLU have heard her story and are ready to fight for her innocence. Sadly, thought, the public fervor for Taystee does not save her from the jury, who end up finding her guilty. The season ends with Taystee returning to the maximum security prison.

So, what does Taystee's future look like from here? Thinks seem very bleak for her, but some fans are hoping that the people who were fighting for Taystee will continue to fight for her in Season 7, and that they will use a new method to do so.

One theory floating around Reddit predicts that a dedicated group of individuals, including the now-jobless Joe Caputo, will create a true-crime documentary series about Taystee's incarceration, in the vein of Making a Murderer or Serial. Not only are true-crime docs clearly on-trend right now, but the format also seems to perfectly fit Taystee's story from the past season. Taking this theory to the next step, if the doc does happen, we could end up seeing Taystee turning into a surprise media celebrity in the world of the show, which would definitely be an unexpected but exciting happy ending for her.

We will have to see if that is the direction the Orange Is the New Black team goes in for Season 7, which is expected to premiere next summer on Netflix.