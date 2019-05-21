This New 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Teaser Is Full Of Steamy Summer Lovin'

Now that Game of Thrones is over and winter has come and gone, it's time to move on to the next season. Over on Netflix, summer is coming, and with it is the new season of Stranger Things, which is sure to be filled with more creepy-crawlies and 1908s nostalgia than ever before. Netflix released a new Stranger Things Season 3 teaser, which shows some steamy poolside fun that'll have you counting down the days until summer vacation.

In the new trailer, the neighborhood moms - including Nancy and Mike's mom Karen Wheeler – are all lounging at the Hawkins community pool when they notice the female lifeguard stepping down from her perch, signaling the start of the next lifeguard's shift. That next lifeguard is none other than high school tough guy (and bonafide stud) Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). The poolside moms ogle him as he struts by and demonstrates that his anger issues have not gotten any more manageable since he was last seen in Season 2. A kid runs by the pool, and big bully Billy lets out all his aggression by yelling at him to slow down. That angry outburst doesn't make the moms any less interested in watching him, though. You can check out the trailer below:

The brightly colored trailer gives off a lot of summery vibes, which seems in keeping with what the writers have in mind for the series' third season. The Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers, recently revealed some secrets of the show in a book called Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down. In the book, Ross Duffer said:

Aesthetically it's going to feel very different. Everyone is going to this new mall, seeing movies, and, of course, the Hawkins pool is open for business. I think there'll be a sense of fun and joy.

It seems like Billy's starring role in this teaser trailer is not just for him to be a bit of eye candy for the moms. The Duffer Brothers have promised that Billy is going to play a large role in Season 3, so this teaser seems to be hinting at that. Billy was actually supposed to do even more in Season 2, but now that's supposed to come in Season 3. Matt Duffer told Vulture:

Billy was supposed to have a bigger role… There was a whole teen supernatural storyline that just got booted because it was just too cluttered, you know? A lot of that’s just getting kicked into Season 3.

There's a good chance Season 3 could have Billy going to an even darker place with some help from the Upside Down. And, since Billy seems to be spending a lot of his summer vacation at the Hawkins pool, that could mean that the Demogorgon will be making an aquatic appearance in Season 3. It wouldn't be the first time pools and the supernatural mixed on Stranger Things. Back in Season 1, Barb was infamously whisked off to the Upside Down from a backyard pool.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4, just in time for all your summer pool parties.