Well guys, it looks like 2018 is finally coming to an end (at long last), and there's no doubt in my mind that I'm losing steam by the minute. But, on the bright side, it seems as though Snapchat just keeps getting better and better. The app just came out with a series of interactive games called Lens Challenges, and if you haven't already played any of Snapchat's new Lens Challenges, one will actually let you sing along to Gwen Stefani's rendition of "Jingle Bells." That's right, you heard me, and as a diehard No Doubt fan, I'm obsessed.

Snapchat launched their first-ever Lens Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 19, according to a Snap spokesperson. And if you don't know what a Lens Challenge is, it's essentially a special game that you can play through Snapchat. As one of the first Challenges is festive for the holiday season, you'll be prompted to sing a version of “Jingle Bells” performed by Gwen Stefani. Play by opening Snapchat, and upon opening, tap your face to get to the Lens Carousel. Then, tap the double smiley icon just to the right of the capture button to access Lens Explorer, and select "the Jingle Bells" challenge.

Once you're in, you can lip sync to Gwen's "Jingle Bells" and send your Snap to the Gwen Stefani Challenge Story. It's super fun and interactive, and I'm hella determined to get mine featured in the Gwen Stefani Challenge Story. I'm working to channel my inner "Hollaback Girl" as we speak.

Courtesy Of Snapchat

After posting your video, you can view other Snapchatters’ Challenge Snaps in Lens Explorer and in Discover, according to a Snap spokesperson. If you're not up for yours to go public, though, you can simply choose to just send your Lens Challenge to friends. Regardless, it's hella fun.

Snapchat also launched the "Disappear" Challenge, to share your greatest "now you see it, now you don't" moment. The Lens was created by Jye Trudinger, and essentially, you'll be prompted to take two photos, and have the subject disappear. Again, you'll be able to have it featured in the "Disappear" Story, if you send it in. Cool, right?

According to The Verge, Snapchat actually happens to be one of the latest social media outlets to create interactive challenges. But, they aren't the first. Video broadcasting app, TikTok, for example, is super big on creating challenges to get users engaged, and so is YouTube. Reportedly, the app plans to create more Lens Challenges built by creators in the Snapchat community.

Similar, in April 2018, Snapchat created Snappables, which included a variety of engaging games like emoji dance-offs and basketball. They were honestly way too good, and I'm thrilled that the app's games are getting increasingly popular and even more interactive. Snapchat, you're slaying the game. And now I can't wait to totally crush my Lens Challenges.

Whether you're bored at one of your family events during the holidays, or if you're simply looking to pass the time while you travel, Snapchat Lens Challenges are coming in clutch. All I've ever wanted is to sing along to Gwen Stefani, so this challenge is clearly everything I need in life. The "Jingle Bells" Lens Challenge will be available through the holidays. I can't wait to see what the next Challenge is. TBH, I'm really hoping it's another sing-along.