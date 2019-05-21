When you think of the royal family, hand-me-downs probably aren’t the first things that come to mind. Instead, you’re probably thinking of riches, crowns, palaces, and fancy hats. But a new photo of Prince Louis in pink shorts is challenging that view of the royal family. In fact, the royals may even make use of hand-me-downs the way everyone else does.

In the photo, which was published on Instagram by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis is wearing a pair of very familiar pink shorts. The shorts are quite a lot like the ones his older brother Prince George wore just a few years ago. And that’s got fans thinking that Prince Louis is wearing hand-me-downs. According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince George donned the same pink shorts back in April 2018 when he and his parents visited Canberra, Australia.

As I previously mentioned, Prince Louis’ pink shorts were seen in photographs shared on Instagram by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The photos marked a special occasion: Duchess Kate helped design the RHS Back to Nature Garden and the kids were on hand to see their mother’s work. According to Instagram, the kids also helped their mom in the garden!

“Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular,” the caption on Instagram read. “Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.”

Here’s a look at the photo of Prince Louis in his pink shorts:

And here’s what Prince George’s pink shorts from 2014 looked like:

They definitely do look like the same shorts. How cute!

Aside from sharing that photo of Prince Louis on Instagram, William and Kate also shared some photos of their two older children spending quality time in the garden. Here’s one of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with Prince Louis all the way in the back with his dad:

Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some other moments from their day at the Chelsea Flower Show Garden, including a video of Duchess Kate talking about her love of nature.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young kiddies,” she said in the video. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here, really inspires families, kids, and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

So, it seems like Duchess Kate has kids’ best interests at heart when it comes to sharing her love of the outdoors. I’m sure her own children will grow to love nature in the same way she does. In the meantime, though, it looks like they’ll need to learn to love their hand-me-downs first.