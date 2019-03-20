If you see movies with any regularity, then you may want to think about getting this new MoviePass Uncapped plan for $9.95 per month. It's fairly similar to MoviePass's original plan that originally was popular with subscribers when it launched in August 2017. Like the previous subscription plan, MoviePass' Uncapped plan includes a monthly fee that gives you access to select movies. Although, the new Uncapped Plan is not quite as unlimited as it sounds. However, it does have quite a few perks for the right moviegoer.

In an attempt to woo back users, MoviePass is offering a new subscription plan that "reduces restrictions and gives moviegoers choices," according to a press release from the company. MoviePass made the announcement on Tuesday, March 19. The Uncapped Plan is being offering for a limited time, and users can sign up now for the new service on the MoviePass website.

“We are — and have been — listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., said in a press release.

The monthly subscription plan is offered at two different price points. Per MoviePass, the $9.95 price is available to users who commit to a year-long subscription plan. But, you must pay in advance to lock in the $9.95 a month price. MoviePass also offers another monthly subscription option for those who are not willing to fork over all of that money upfront. Users can pay $14.95 per month to access MoviePass Uncapped. However, once these offers expire, your monthly payment will jump to $19.95 per month.

So, what's included in the new Uncapped Plan? According to MoviePass, some of the perks of the new Uncapped Plan include unlimited access to 2D movies that are available in the MoviePass theater network. You can also watch movies on more than 30,000 screens nationwide, but you will be limited to just one movie per day, according to MoviePass. Tickets can be reserved up to three hours before the movie starts. The Uncapped Plan allows you to show up as early as 30 minutes prior to showtime and up to 10 minutes after the movie begins.

The plan also touts that subscribers will be able to choose from a "large selection" of movies including blockbusters and independent films.

However, MoviePass points out that the company may restrict the number of times a user can watch a certain movie if "excessive individual usage" is found. Per MoviePass, this "negatively impacts system-wide capacity" and is one of the main reasons the company struggled last year.

“While we’ve had to modify our service a number of times in order to continue delivering a movie-going experience to our subscribers, with this new offering we are doing everything we can to bring people a version of the service that originally won their hearts. We’re thrilled to introduce this new uncapped plan at a price point that is unbeatable in the industry," Farnsworth continued in a press release.

MoviePass introduced three different plans in December 2018 that are no longer available. If you purchased the Select, All Access, or Red Carpet plan, don't worry. Per MoviePass, your plan can still be used.

Honestly, even $20 a month for the MoviePass Uncapped Plan really isn't a bad deal given the cost of a movie ticket these days. In 2018, the price of the average movie ticket in the United States was $9.11, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. It really just depends on how often you're going to use MoviePass. For someone who watches a lot of movies, MoviePass might feel a bit limiting. But, if you're like me and only watch movies occasionally, then it could be a fairly good deal. BRB, time to make some popcorn.