Unicorns are shaking in their boots (er, I mean, hooves). Why is that, you ask? Well, it's because caticorns are coming to town. In case you're unaware, caticorns are unicorn-cat hybrids that are cute, fuzzy, and magical. TBH, I don't blame the unicorns for being a little bit nervous about their adorable arrival — because they're bound to steal the spotlight. If you're hoping to see a caticorn in action, just buy a box of the new Kellogg's Caticorn Cereal. Yes, "Caticorn Cereal" is a thing — and you'll be able to purchase it soon. But before you make room in your cabinets and run to the grocery store, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

For staters, Caticorn Cereal will only be available Sam's Club stores — so don't expect to see a glistening caticorn in the cereal isle of your local supermarket. According to Sam's Club, the magical breakfast treat has already began rolling out to store locations throughout the United States. In other words, it probably won't be long before you're able to spot a caticorn inside your go-to Sam's Club location. Once you see the boxes, be sure to stock up quick. According to the retailer, Caticorn Cereal will only be available through the end of April.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

Before you start planning your Caticorn Cereal shopping spree, you're probably wondering what the breakfast tastes like. According to Sam's Club, the pink Caticorn O's are berry-flavored, which means they'll probably add some sweetness to your mornings. Not only does the cereal taste like "berry purrr-fection," but it's also topped with edible glitter. In other words, Caticorn Cereal is pink, glittery, and bursting with berries. If that doesn't scream "magic" to you, then I don't know what will.

One more thing that you might be curious about is the cost of Caticorn Cereal. (In my opinion, a creature like the caticorn is priceless — but I digress.) According to Sam's Club, the Caticorn Cereal is only $5.98. I think that's a pretty great price for a box full of glittery goodness, don't you?

Before you head to Sam's Club and expect to pay that price for a box of Caticorn Cereal, there's one thing that you should keep in mind. According to Sam's Club, anyone who's not a member of the store will have to pay a 10 percent service fee above each of its listed prices. With that being said, you might have to pay a little bit more for a box if you're not a member of the club. Is the caticorn worth it? I think so.

Now that you know a little bit more about Caticorn Cereal, you probably understand why unicorns might be nervous. Caticorns are the next mythical creates to take over breakfast time, if you ask me. That's OK, though, because unicorns already had their time in the spotlight. Back in spring 2018, Kellogg's released Unicorn Cereal — and it was just as magical as its caticorn counterpart.

Between both options, it's obvious that Kellogg's knows how to add a little bit of magic to breakfast time. I'm so ready for a bowl.