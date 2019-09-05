This New Clip From 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Will Make Your Spidey Senses Tingle

The re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home into theaters over Labor Day weekend was supposed to be the last homecoming hurrah, if you will. Unfortunately, the falling out between Disney and Sony over the rights to the franchise character marred this final lap. In the end, the film brought in an extra $3 million to Sony's coffers, outside the weekend's Top Ten. But it also prepped fans to be ready for extra footage, with four new scenes added. Now there's a fifth new clip from Spider-Man: Far From Home, as the first of the special features from the upcoming Blu-ray release hit the web.

Sony's smooth transition from theater to home viewing has been a masterclass in marketing. As soon as the Labor Day weekend stats were in, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment pivoted to the date announcements for the Spider-Man: Far From Home digital and Blu-ray releases. Fans don't have to wait long. The digital download version of the film will arrive on Sept. 17, with the Blu-ray and DVD copies hitting stores barely two weeks later, on Oct. 1, 2019.

As always, the DVD and Blu-ray will both have tons of bonus material, including this little nugget of Peter Parker's quest to pick up his passport at the last minute.

Even as fans cheer for the arrival of the film to watch at home, the reality of the Sony-Disney unresolved issues hangs over everything. Should neither side come to an agreement, this film will represent the "parting of ways," and the last time MCU characters will turn up in a Spider-Man standalone film. (Sorry Happy and Aunt May, no happy ending for you two.)

That makes this movie especially precious in the Marvel pantheon and almost guarantees fans will rush out and buy it, even without the nearly a dozen special features included.

For those wondering what those special features are, here's the full list, according to Collider:

New Original Short: Peter’s To-Do List

Teacher’s Travel Tips Featurette: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present how to traverse the European continent

Stepping Up Featurette: How Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, Tom Holland's transformation of the character of Peter Parker

Suit Up Featurette: An overview of Peter’s different suits

Far, Far, Far From Home Featurette: The cast talk about their experiences filming on-location.

It Takes Two Featurette: A look at the relationship between director Jon Watts and lead actor Tom Holland.

Fury & Hill Featurette: Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson talk Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury

The Ginter-Riva Effect Featurette: A look at the villain William Ginter-Riva tying the film back to the beginning of the MCU.

Thank You, Mrs. Parker Featurette: Marisa Tomei on Aunt May

The Brother’s Trust Featurette: Tom Holland on his charity, The Brothers Trust.

The Jump-Off Featurette: The amazing stunts of Far From Home.

Now You See Me Featurette: Jake Gyllenhaal on Mysterio

Stealthy Easter Eggs: E.D.I.T.H. reveals Far From Home's biggest Easter Eggs

Select Scene Pre-Vis

Gag Reel & Outtakes

Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes

The Spider-Man: Far From Home digital download lands on Sept. 17, 2019. The Blu-ray and DVD versions arrive in stores on Oct. 1, 2019.