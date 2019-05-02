Let the countdown begin, Bachelor Nation. Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette begins on May 13, and after seeing her ditch her beauty queen crown and embrace her "beast" persona in promos, fans are on board with Hannah's new reign. While we likely have to wait until the end of the premiere episode for a full season teaser, a new Bachelorette promo promises major Night One drama and some trouble later on in the season.

After fans get reacquainted with 12 past Bachelorettes on May 6's reunion special, Hannah's era of Roll Tide cheers and Southern accents will officially kick off on Monday, May 13. Sources have already spilled that Hannah's Bachelor friends Demi Burnett and Katie Morton will spy on the arrival of her men from a surveillance van, and a previous teaser hinted that the former Miss Alabama had to get tough with one of her suitors from the start. The latest promo, released exclusively by PEOPLE, elaborates on that situation. It turns out that we'll see a classic "right reasons" talk in Season 15's premiere. Is there any better way to ring in a new Bachelorette, though?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the trailer is only available on PEOPLE's website, but it's worth the watch. Opening with a look at Hannah waiting for a limo outside the mansion, a voiceover says, "You know that Bachelorette drama you can't wait for? Well, Monday, May 13, it all starts happening on Night One." Clips of men's shocked faces are shown before Hannah enters the mansion's living room and demands to talk to one of her men. As another contestant jokes, "I would not want to be him right now," Hannah tells her target, "You have a girlfriend."

Sorry, dude, you're busted.

ABC

Suffice to say, this guy probably doesn't land a rose, but in the season's long run, his faux pas seems like it's easily forgotten. The teaser claims that the drama never stops, showing clips of Hannah confronting men in different scenarios. In one scene, she appears to be angry with at least two men, and another shows her with contestant Luke P. as she says, "I need to know it's real." She also grows teary at a different part of the season, saying, "It's all so scary," but later snaps about something "freaking psycho." Our girl is clearly feeling all the emotions on this journey.

Shots of the men attacking each other in group date activities are teased, as well as the obligatory ambulance visit when some men act a little too rowdy. The promo closes with Hannah crying in a man's arms (perhaps Chris Harrison's?) and then holding a rose on a castle balcony. "I want somebody to fight for me," she tells the camera. "That's what I deserve."

ABC

No surprise, but it looks like Hannah is put through the wringer from the very start of filming. Here's hoping that she finds a fella worthy of her Final Rose after the emotional whirlwind. In the meantime, make sure you're stocked up on enough wine to get you through this drama.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.