I think many of us can agree that the only thing stopping 2018 from being a complete bust is the hilarity that somehow always finds its way around President Donald Trump. Between his weird comments about the wetness of water or the viral jokes about various tweets of his, I personally thought I was maxed out on laughs. But this guy's "very stable genius" shirt at Donald Trump's Nevada rally has proved me wrong, and you've gotta see it.

According to Newsweek, the moment happened on Thursday, Sept. 20 during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. While most eyes were on Trump, others wandered to an unidentified man behind him, who was sporting a gray “very stable genius” T-shirt. CNBC White House reporter Christina Wilkie tweeted out an image of the man Thursday evening, noting that it was “unclear” whether the man was wearing the shirt “ironically.” Newsweek, however, noted that the man didn't appear to be trolling the president by wearing the tee, as he was reportedly applauding and waving a Make America Great Again sign throughout the event — but it's still hilarious, nonetheless. Take a look for yourself and enjoy a bunch of LOLs:

Take another look:

If you're not aware, Trump has frequently used the phrase to describe himself on various occasions over the past year, which makes this moment so, so epic. He first used the term back in January, in defense against Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House, a book that made claims against his sanity.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He continued:

Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius... and a very stable genius at that!

The posts immediately opened up the floodgates on Twitter, and the responses were pretty epic.

"A collective feeling of wtf rolls across America."

Despite the backlash, he used the term again during a press conference after the NATO summit in Brussels just six months later, in July, when a reporter asked whether he would tweet out his comments after meeting with international leaders. “No, that’s other people that do that,” Trump said. “I don’t. I’m very consistent.”

“I’m a very stable genius,” the president added.

I'll let Trump have that. (Not that he was gonna stop anyway.) But I think I speak for a lot of folks when I say that this new guy is the ultimate "genius" here.