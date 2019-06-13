Sometimes you just want to dress in floral sweetness from head to toe. Thanks to the amount of bloom-studded dresses that always saturate the market this time of year, you've got your clothing covered. But your feet? That's where the new LoveShackFancy x Superga collaboration comes in. Featuring two women's footwear styles that have been wrapped in the most gorgeous floral prints around, it's a veritable bouquet of comfy cuteness and it's arrived just in time for summer.

Launched in 2013, LoveShackFancy offers some of the dreamiest bohemian creations around. Think embroidered co-ords, tiered ruffly skirts, lacy peasant tops, and yes, plenty of romantic floral dresses. Everything by the brand is absolutely gorgeous, but seeing as prices are definitely on the higher side of things, they're not always accessible. That is, until now. The collaboration with Superga includes sneakers that will run you $119 and sandals priced at $99, so while not necessarily cheap, they're pieces that are decidedly more affordable. Plus, you wear the same few pairs of shoes day in and day out, so new ones are always a good investment. With seven sneaker styles to choose from and three sandal styles (the silhouettes are the same but their prints differ), there's bound to be something in the collection you'll love. Check out standout pairs below and shop it in full here.

Pretty In Pink

2750 FANCOTBINDINGSW BELLFLOWER $119 | Superga Buy Now

Pink satin laces on a pink ditsy floral shoe? It doesn't get much sweeter than that! Thanks to the blue in the print of this style it'd go great with any denim. If you really want to make your style standout, try mixing these with a coordinating floral dress.

Little Bo Peep Toe

1200 FANCOTW SHELL $99 | Superga Buy Now

These remind me of something that you might've been able to buy in a Laura Ashley catalog circa 2005, and I am all about it! Their rainbow pastel palette feels playful and cheery, while their unique sandal silhouette boasts a vintage appeal.

Coming Up Roses

2750 FANCOTW PERI $119 | Superga Buy Now

Who knew polka dots and roses would pair so well together? I love the print contrast between these sneakers and their laces — it's an all-in-one lesson in pattern mixing.

Opposites Attract

2750 FANCOTW SHELL $119 | Superga Buy Now

Blue ribbon laces have never cooler. They pop against the pastel peach and pink shoe and will definitely turn heads on the street.

Buckle Up

1200 FANCOTW BEGONIA PINK $99 | Superga Buy Now

I'm already imagining an outfit involving these, my faded cutoff shorts, and my favorite soft white tee. It's easy, cool, and still looks styled out, and could be worn for pretty much any casual occasion.

Garden Party

2750 FANCOTBINDINGSW BEGONIA PINK $119 | Superga Buy Now

The first thing you notice about these shoes is their alternating pink and blue laces. They're the perfect complement to the colorful upper and add an unexpected stripey kick to the style as a whole.

I Do

2750 SANGALLOW WHITE $119 | Superga Buy Now

Show me a more perfect wedding shoe! Featuring a white eyelet upper and delicate lace laces, this style blends the comfort of sneakers with a delicate and romantic aesthetic. It's a shoe you could wear from the aisle to the reception to the afterparty with ease.