Everybody loves jeans. And everybody with a soul loves Japan's most famous cartoon cat export. So a Levi's x Hello Kitty collab? What's not to love about that? As announced in a press release, Sanrio and Levi's are teaming up in honor of Hello Kitty's 45th anniversary. It's truly unreal to think that the cuddly character has been around for that long, but there's no better way to honor her milestone than by plastering her face all over some cool AF pieces made by one of the most iconic brands out there.

Featuring a range of tees, tops, hoodies, and denim, the collection is as adorable you'd imagine but still boasts an elevated edge that keeps it from feeling overly juvenile. From cropped jeans featuring Hello Kitty's signature red bow on the hems to a Levi's-branded hoodie stamped with her and all of her best friends, the lineup truly does offer something for everyone.

Starting August 1, you'll be able to snag the collection at levi.com and in select Levi's stores, as well as at sanrio.com and in select Sanrio stores. Below, take a peep as some of the standout styles and decide which ones you'll want to wish Hello Kitty a happy 45th in.

This hoodie looks all kinds of snuggly and cool layered under a Canadian tuxedo. Major fall style inspo, no?

Business in the front, party in the back! Between the bow details on the pants and the Hello Kitty patch on the jacket, this outfit will let anyone walking behind you know that you stan Sanrio hard.

I love a good graphic tee simply because they go with everything. I'd pair this one with some dark wash jeans and bright red lips for a transitional summer-to-fall look. As for the shorts? Your plain denim cutoffs will be jealous how much more fun these ones are.

The cutest crew love there ever was. The classic Levi's logo gets a charming update via Hello Kitty and all her friends. I think I need to find another synonym for "cute."

A classic baseball cap will never go out of style, especially if it features the entire cast of one of the most beloved cartoons on earth.

Thought overalls were boring or stuffy? Think again. This pair is the literally the exact opposite and would definitely make you the most fearlessly dressed person on the street. Pair it with a white tee and sneakers for an everyday casual look, or throw it on over a cute bralette for the most festival-perfect outfit there ever was.

Scratch what I said before about the overalls and bralette being the most festival-perfect outfit ever. To make it really ace, you'd need to throw in this matching Hello Kitty fanny pack. As for cozy pieces to help you transition into fall (because yes, it's coming soon!), this hoodie tops my list. The little red bow on the top of the hood is like the little cherry on top.