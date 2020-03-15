Listen up, '90s kids, because you could take part in your favorite throwback game show this May. Legends of the Hidden Temple is returning to the new short-form streaming service Quibi, and the show is already seeking brave participants to undertake the exciting journey to hunt for hidden treasures while taking on mysterious challenges. This Legends of the Hidden Temple revival casting call will spark your adventurous spirit this spring.

Legends of the Hidden Temple is seeking fearless competitors for its highly-anticipated return. If you're chosen to be a part of the revival of Nickelodeon's cult-classic show, you'll have the opportunity to test your knowledge and strength by facing timeless obstacles. You'll race through Olmec's Temple, descend the Steps of Knowledge, and avoid the Mayan Temple Guards — all in order to accomplish your mission of retrieving an ancient artifact and returning it to its rightful heir.

If you're ready to go on this adventure of a lifetime and also win some prizes, you'll need to first find a teammate to join you. Once you've chosen a pal, you can apply to the competition on the Legends of the Hidden Temple casting call website. There, you'll fill out information and a series of questions about you, your teammate, and your team. It's important to note that you and your teammate will need to be in the Los Angeles area during the month of May in order to participate in the competition.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Quibi officially launches on Monday, April 6. The service features short-form shows with a movie-like quality. Since the shows are designed to be watched on your phone, all episodes are 10 minutes or less, and are available on-the-go and offline anytime. You can try out the convenient short-form streaming service for free for 90 days if you sign up before April 6. To score the free trial this spring, you'll need to download Quibi's app, which is available for iOS and Android, and sign up for an account. To continue watching shows after the 90 day trial is over, you can get a subscription for $5 a month with ads or $8 without ads.