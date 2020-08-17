This 'KUWTK' Season 18 Promo About Scott's Rehab Stay Is A Lot To Handle

The second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 18 is picking up exactly where it left off: with a ton of family drama. This time, however, it's not Kourtney Kardashian's decision to step back from filming the reality show that's playing out front-and-center. This KUWTK Season 18 promo about Scott Disick's rehab stay gets emotional.

E! released the teaser for the second half of the season on Monday, Aug. 17, and there was no shortage of moments to gasp over. During the 45-second clip, Khloé Kardashian gets tested for the coronavirus after feeling sick, and Kim Kardashian worries about her.

Khloé isn't the only one dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the trailer, either. Kim and Kourtney scramble to leave Paris. At the time, they where supporting Kanye West at one of his Fashion Week shows ahead of a potential lockdown. But, things really escalate in the clip when Disick addresses the Kardashian family after news of his April/May 2020 rehab stay broke.

"There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal," Disick says in the clip. Without naming anyone in particular, Disick adds, "She leaked me being there to the press."

During a Zoom call with Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kim, and Khloé, Disick states: "I don't trust anybody here."

Fans will recall earlier this year when Disick entered treatment in Colorado to deal with past traumas that he had been suffering from for many years. "Scott entered a treatment facility last week," a source told People in May. "He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia [Richie] and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help."

At the time, Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, denied to People and Us Weekly that alcohol and substance abuse was the reason for Disick's rehab stint.

Now, it seems like the "source" who confirmed the news to multiple outlets may be someone super close to Disick, but fans will have to tune into KUWTK starting in September to find out more.