You know how they say that accessories can make an outfit? With the Keds x SunnyLife collaboration, that statement has never rang more true. The lineup of sneakers and slip-ons is all kinds of bright, printed, playful, and cool and brings a whole new meaning to happy feet. If you've been looking for comfy everyday footwear that packs a unique punch, I think you just found it.

Prior to this collection I wasn't familiar with SunnyLife, but I am legitimately stoked that I know about it now. Founded in Australia, the brand makes everything you could possible need to enjoy life under the sun. As they put it on their website, "Conceived on the beaches of Sydney, the brand was established with a simple goal: to share Australia’s authentic summer style with the rest of the world. Today our products can be found on beaches, in pools and at sun drenched holiday destinations across the globe." From pool floats to coolers to bocce ball sets to picnic blankets, the brand's got your summer beach days covered. And now, it's got your feet covered, too.

The 11-piece Keds collaboration consists of four new footwear styles in an array of prints and designs. Embroidery, platform soles, nature-inspired prints — it's got a little something for everyone, and the Australian influence comes through loud and clear. Shop standout styles below and prepare to kick it in Keds all summer long.

Fruit By The Foot

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE KICKSTART WATERMELON

Nothing screams summer more than juicy watermelon and now, you can channel the fruit via your footwear. Featuring a sole that's reminiscent of rind and a juicy pink upper flecked with seeds, this style is perfect for any picnics you might have coming up.

Welcome to the Jungle

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE KICKSTART BIRDS

Take a far away vacation via your sneakers with this frond-covered style. Featuring parrots, bright flowers, and plenty of lush green leaves, they'll transport you to the tropical vacation of your dreams.

Star Power

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE TRIPLE KICK RAINBOW

My favorite pair of the bunch, these sneakers come boasting a denim-like upper that's bursting with shooting stars. Rainbows serve as the celestial beings' tails for an especially cute effect, while a platform sole makes the shoe feel decidedly '90s. These would look so cute paired with cutoffs and a tank and would score you major festival style points.

Birds of a Feather

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE DOUBLE DECKER BIRD EMBROIDERY

Embroidered birds perch on top of each shoe within this pair of slip-ons, giving them an instantly elevated feel. Add in the woven espadrille-like sole and you've got yourself a new pair of kicks ideal for vacation dressing.

Sweet Things

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE CHAMPION UNICORN

It doesn't get cuter than these ditsy floral Keds, which boast satin ribbons for laces and a beautiful springy color palette.

Don't Be A Prick

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE DOUBLE DECKER CACTUS

Too bad these weren't out before Coachella, right?

Leaf Me Alone

WOMEN'S KEDS X SUNNYLIFE KICKSTART BANANA LEAF

If you loved the above frond sneakers but weren't in love with the flowers or parrots, this style might be for you. Covered in lush green leaves and with an otherwise crisp white color palette, they're fresh AF.