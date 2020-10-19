The beginning of 2020 may have been bleak for Kristin Cavallari's love life, but in the aftermath of her divorce from former NFL player Jay Cutler, it appears things are looking up. The Laguna Beach alum has reportedly struck up a rebound romance with comedian Jeff Dye, and Jeff Dye’s Instagram post about Kristin Cavallari subtly hints that the rumors may be true.

Back in April, Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce on Instagram. Since then, details of their breakup, including "irreconcilable differences," "inappropriate marital conduct," and their split child custody agreement, have come to the forefront. But, thank you, next! On Oct. 11, 2020, TMZ published a clip of Cavallari and Dye kissing in Chicago's Fulton Market area. The plot thickened when Us Weekly claimed on Oct. 15 that Cutler was "not happy" to see Cavallari moving on. (Elite Daily reached out to Cutler's rep for comment on this report and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Dye, ever the comedian, nodded to all the drama in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. He captioned his goofy selfie, "Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys. 🤷🏻‍♂️ don’t be salty."

Notably, Cavallari double-tapped this Instagram post. (In fact, she's been liking Dye's Instagram posts since early October, and Dye has been liking hers since July 2020.) Although these two aren't Instagram-official yet, Dye's coyly captioned selfie seems to support that this budding romance is going well. "Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing," a source reportedly told Us Weekly. "He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace, and he is stoked on her.”

The insider also told Us Weekly that Dye and Cavallari's romance wasn't too serious, and that she wants to take it slow. In Sept. 2020, Cavallari told People interview that divorcing Cutler — the father of her three kids and her partner of 10 years — was "the hardest decision that [she'd] ever made." In a subsequent Entertainment Tonight interview, the designer also revealed she seriously considered divorcing Cutler for two years before actually going through with it. Who could blame her for wanting to ease back into dating? Either way, it's looking like Cavallari and Dye are at least having fun together. We love to see it!