This Is Your Biggest Phobia, According To Your Zodiac Sign

What's your biggest fear? Truth is, it doesn't matter how old you are, or where you were brought up, everyone is afraid of something. We all have a weakness, therefore, before excluding yourself from this, I will reveal your biggest phobia, according to your zodiac sign. Granted, some fears are more prominent than others, although, some people might not even know they have a phobia, simply because they've never been confronted by a situation that involves such a thing. Believe it or not, there is in fact at least one fear that is shared by all of mankind. This particular fear is referred to as "approach avoidance," which is ultimately equivalent to the fear of getting closer. See what I mean?

Anxiety is often part of life, and that is especially of water signs. There I said it. Didn't mean to throw Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces under the bus here, but these are true facts. I, too, am a water sign, and I'm almost too receptive of my environment at times. Things can get a little tense every now and then. Of course, this doesn't mean fire signs, earth signs and air signs don't experience the same thing, I'm just telling you my personal experience. Anyway, I digress. Here is your biggest phobia, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Kakorrhaphiophobia - Fear Of Failure

It's simple. You're the most competitive sign in the zodiac, and you need to be the best at everything you do. You're a leader at heart, and you strive to leave a legacy. Losing is not in your vocabulary. You are the competition.

Taurus: Metathesiophobia - Fear Of Change

Your comfort zone is quaint, plush, and it has WiFi. Why on earth would you need anything else? You live to feel comfortable, as it is a validation of your stability. Change is simply out of the question. Plus, you've already made your decision, which means there's no going back. Period.

Gemini: Gamophobia - Fear Of Commitment

You're reading this and you're already bored. Enough said. Your curiosity gets the best of you sometimes, which is why it's so difficult for you to commit. You're restless, fickle, and your mind is overflowing with thoughts.

Cancer: Agoraphobia - Fear Of Open Or Crowded Spaces

Your fragile heart cannot take the stress. By stress, I'm referring to negative environments, awkward situations, emotional burdens, and any type of human interaction. It's all too much.

Leo: Athazagoraphobia - Fear Of Being Forgotten

Do you remember what would happen to Tinkerbell in Peterpan when they wouldn't clap for her? That's all you, Leo. Being center of attention is survival. You can't function otherwise. Plus, you've been a star since the womb.

Virgo: Atelophobia - Fear Of Imperfection

Your precision and attention to detail is like no other. You don't have the time nor the mental capacity to make mistakes. Perfect is the only way.

Libra: Monophobia - Fear Of Being Alone

You are simply aren't built to handle things on your own. Having a partner brings you balance and harmony. Luckily, your irresistible charm helps you rebound rather quickly.

Scorpio: Proditiophobia - Fear Of Betrayal

You guard your mind, heart, and soul like no other. The truth is, you've been through an enormous amount of emotional pain, and you will not tolerate it any longer.

Sagittarius: FOMO - Fear Of Missing Out

You're the life of the party, and you want to experience life to the ultimate fullest. Your curiosity and thrill-seeking personality is insatiable, as you are always looking for the next best thing.

Capricorn: Atychiphobia - Fear Of Failure

You are focused, ruthlessly determined, and no one will ever get in the way of your success. You're fiercely ambitious and failure is never an option.

Aquarius: Mysophobia – Fear Of Germs

Let's face it: You're the alien of the zodiac. Aside from being a serious germaphobe, you're also terrified of not being able to think for yourself. Plus, it also doesn't help that you're not a fan of planet earth.

Pisces: Hypengyophobia - Fear Of Responsibility

Earth to Pisces, come in? Truth is, you probably can't come to the phone right now. You're off day dreaming, fantasizing, and escaping all forms of reality. In fact, you almost rather someone sell you a pile of bullsh*t before telling you the truth. Responsibility is equivalent to the biggest pain you've ever endured.