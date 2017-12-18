This Is the Worst Day Of The Year In 2017 & We're Sorry In Advance

Seems like 2016 and 2017 were both years that people got on board with hating for different reasons. In 2016 it was dead celebrities, and in 2017, well, we all have different reasons, but let's just say mine were related to politics, and I think a lot of people would agree. But if you thought you were done, I have some terrible news. Astrologers are saying the worst day of the year 2017 is still ahead of us: Dec. 21, 2017. To top it all off, it's the Winter Solstice, so it's quite literally the darkest day of the year, as if the prediction itself wasn't creepy enough.

Before I go into why, let me just make clear that astrology is an art and is as much about interpretation as it is about planetary movements. To classify a certain day of the year as "the worst" may seem alarmist, but remember, you can always interpret what I say in a way that works best for you. There are several astrologers I do tend to agree with though in their interpretation of this day being challenging. There's Lunar Living, Neil Spencer, and even astrology queen Susan Miller, and they all have been pretty straightforward about this day being a real pain in the *ss. Here's what's going on.

The Winter Solstice

The Winter Solstice is a day when we can expect for things to slow down, for us to draw inward on the shortest, darkest day of the year. It's as if we know deep down that, as Game of Thrones would say, "winter is coming" and we know we have to store up our energy. Now if you avoid sitting still like it's the plague, then this is definitely going to be rough goings for you. But if you enjoy sitting at home watching Netflix more than hanging out with your friends, congratulations! It's a dream day for you.

Sun Moves Into Capricorn

The sun moving into Capricorn is astrology speak for, "It's Capricorn Season, b*tch!" although that doesn't necessarily carry with it the same excitement as Leo season, now does it? Capricorns are just a more serious sign, a more down-to-earth, buckle-down-to-business type of sign. Something about being born in the winter makes survival and stability the top priority on the list of things Capricorns care about, and when the sun is in this sign, we all tend to make these priorities a theme in our lives. The sun in Capricorn will give you a keen eye for the area in your life that is most lacking, and you'll be able to come up with a plan for how to improve it. Just don't expect that the answer will come easily, or that the tasks that lie ahead will be a thrill ride.

Saturn Moves Into Capricorn

Saturn, the natural ruler of Capricorn, is also known as the great disciplinarian. It's a planet that cares more about patience, self-reliance, and personal responsibility than on reaping the rewards of those hard-won lessons. That said, once Saturn moves out of a sign, it does tend to reward those who throw themselves fully into the lessons it has to teach. Saturn moving into Capricorn will stay in this sign for two and a half years before completing its cycle.

Today you might feel constrained, restless, or discontent. You may feel as if the tasks you have piled up in front of you are too much for you to complete, and it's natural to feel as if you'd like to get it all over with. I believe on some level that when Saturn makes a move, it's natural that we might feel the challenges that are coming up for us, and on some level, a desire to avoid them. But the anxiety you might feel can only be eased by facing these challenges head on.