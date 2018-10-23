This Is The Rom-Com That Sums Up Your Love Life, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Watching movies, particularly romantic comedies, can be a great escape (especially these days when it seems like the world has gotten so dark). But the best movies are the ones that we can really connect with, because not only are they a form of wish fulfillment and escapism, but they also act as somewhat of a mirror reflecting our realities back to us. And while we may never experience some of the over-the-top grand gestures this genre is infamous for, there is usually one rom-com that sums up your dating life — one that makes you feel seen, and one that you can relate to.

Whether it's your tendency to jump in head first, come what may (yes, Aries, I'm talking about you), or doing your best to make all the correct and logical romantic choices, only to be swept off your feet by someone you never would've guessed would steal your heart (hello, Virgo!) — there are just some tropes that speak to us more than others, because we can really identify from personal experience. There's just something about watching Bridget Jones sprint through the snow pants-less to declare her love for Mark Darcy that makes you wanna say, "That's so me." Right? No? Just me? Anyways! Here is the rom-com you'll most identify with, based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” Giphy Aries may be a sign that’s hard to pin down into a relationship, but when you catch one, they fall hard. So Aries will have no trouble empathizing with Peter (Jason Segel), who makes the impulsive decision go to Hawaii to mend his broken heart after Sarah (Kristen Bell) leaves him for someone else.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): “Say Anything” Giphy Loving, loyal, affectionate Taurus can’t help but see a little of themselves in Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack), the sweet and affectionate guy who has fallen in love with the valedictorian Diane (Ione Skye). Despite coming from different social groups (and socio economic backgrounds), Lloyd is sure that she is the one — and when things get tough, he isn’t just going to give up on love. Taurus all the way.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): “The Wedding Singer” Giphy If there is one thing Gemini knows all too well, it’s the feeling of being stuck in a love triangle between one person who is everything they think they want, and everything they actually need. Julia (Drew Barrymore) being torn between Robbie (Adam Sandler) and Glenn (Matthew Glave) is basically a Gemini autobiography.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): “The Big Sick” Giphy When it comes to secretly soft-hearted Cancer, it can be hard to get inside that crab’s shell, but once you do, this is a sign that will never let go no matter what hardships arise. Which is why The Big Sick really speaks to their soul. Even if they haven’t been through a situation like Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and Emily (Zoe Kazan), they know if they did, they would do exactly the same thing and never leave that hospital room.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): “Bridget Jones’ Diary” Giphy Not sure why prideful Leo would identify with Bridget Jones? Six little words: Two hot people fighting over you. Of course Leo is into it.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): “Moonstruck” Giphy Virgos are so good at taking things slow and logically. But no matter how much you look at matters of the heart with a critical eye, even the best laid plans might not always work out. Which is why when Loretta’s (Cher) plan to marry the appropriate and safe Johnny gets swept away by her passion for his brother Ronny (Nic Cage), Virgos can totally relate. Swoon.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): “Morning Glory” Giphy Balance is everything for Libra, and yes, that includes finding a work/love life balance too. This is why Becky’s (Rachel McAdam) struggle to find the balance between pursuing her dream career and maybe even finding a little bit of romance resonates with The Scales so much.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): “Trainwreck” Giphy Unapologetically sexually active and uninterested in settling down? Amy (Amy Schumer) in Trainwreck is all Scorpio, all the time. But also like Scorpio, she has a soft and loving heart. Getting through that scorpion’s hard shell may not be easy, and you may get stung, but man is it worth it when you succeed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): “About A Boy” Giphy Doesn’t want to settle down? Check. Is happy in his own company? Check. Eventually realizes no man is an island, opens his heart, and finally falls in love? Check. Yep, that’s a love story every Sag can identify with.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): “Working Girl” Giphy For ambitious Cap, love and career are on equal footing. You won’t sacrifice one for the other, but because you are so driven, things tend to work out even when other people try to hold you down. You are Tess (Melanie Griffith) and Tess is you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” Giphy While you may not be an actual 40-year-old virgin (or destined to become one), Aquarius can definitely identify with that feeling of being a little different from everyone. But they can also identify that feeling of knowing you’ve really found the one. It feels like coming home, and maybe even finally, you know... coming.