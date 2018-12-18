This Is The Best Age To Move In Together, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you've ever been through the heartbreak of being with the right person at the wrong time, you know that, more than almost any other factor, timing is super important when it comes to matters of the heart and the success of a relationship. So, of course knowing when to move in with someone is so important. While you can’t know exactly what is the best age to move in together, you might be able to narrow it down to a window based on where you’ll likely be in your life, based your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign can tell you a lot about yourself, including when you're probably going to be ready to settle down. Maybe you’re a sign that needs more time to be free and single, or at least not tied down to shared utility bills. Or maybe you're a sign who is ready to make a home with someone really early on and that safety and security can help solidify your relationship. Ultimately, the time is right when you’re ready, but by considering your astrology it can help what you're feeling make more sense. So, here is when you should be ready to move in, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Always bold and enthusiastic, Aries have a habit of rushing into things, whether that's going on a spur of the moment adventure, or jumping into a relationship with both feet without thinking. So, while Aries may think it's a great idea to move in with a person they just met, if they want this relationship to actually last they need to take a breath, get to know the other person, and see if it’s not just a passing infatuation. This is why their late twenties would be ideal, but what Aries has that kind of patience? Just don’t schedule the U-Haul truck any sooner than your mid-twenties, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy Taurus has a deep appreciation for the finer things in life. They want a home with all the comforts and style that they are accustomed to. Fortunately, this sign is also very patient, so they are able to hold off moving in with someone until they are more set up in life and have a few coins in the bank. So, the best time for them to move in with someone is when they are financially secure in their late twenties to early thirties.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy For Gemini, the decision whether to move in or not is definitely a challenging one. That’s because their dual nature tends to pull them both toward security and away from it in a quest for freedom. This is a also a sign that really appreciates alone time. So, if you’re a Gemini who just isn’t ready to settle down, listen to that instinct, even if it means waiting until your early-thirties to move in with your boo.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy For Cancer, cohabitation is actually really comfortable and natural, so moving in with someone is not something that is going to threaten the relationship on its own. For Cancer, it’s more about feeling like they can totally trust someone enough to let down their walls, let alone share any literal walls with them. So, there is no need to rush. Take the time to really get to know the person you are dating — for at least a few years. Your mid-twenties, when you feel emotionally secure in the relationship, is pretty much the perfect time to move in.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Giphy For faithful and loving Leo, the leap to living together is a natural and easy one. This is a sign that is ready to move in quickly because they know themselves and their hearts so well. While they should wait until they have the funds together to pay the rent and all those unexpected bills, there is no reason emotionally or maturity wise for them to wait long to move in. Early twenties is totally fine for this sign.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Giphy Whenever you’re ready. No, seriously, Virgo — pull the trigger. You know you’ve done all the research, written up a bunch of pros and cons lists, and have everything worked out in advance. The only thing holding you back is your struggle to trust your own instincts when it comes to matters of the heart. Look at the data, it’s time! Move in already.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Giphy Social and friendly Libra thrives in a cohabitation setting. They want someone to enjoy all of life's moments with, so they are both fun to live with and really happy sharing their home with the person they love. They are also emotionally mature, easy going, and peaceable, so they're ready earlier than a lot of other signs for the responsibility and compromise that comes with living together. They are usually ready in their early twenties.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Giphy When Scorpio is ready, they make for a wonderful living companion. The are passionate at loving and you can trust them with your heart. That being said, it's probably not a good idea to rush into living with one. This is a sign that needs to be free to pursue their passions and desires when they are young, so that they will be fully ready to settle down later. So, take your time, Scorpio, your late twenties to early thirties should give you plenty of time to just do you, before you move in and settle down for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Giphy Living with a Sagittarius may seem really tempting. This is a sign that's all charisma, and the thought of being near them can sound incredible. But the quickest way to lose a Sag is to try and cage them. That's true even if the Sag is the one attempting to do the caging. Like Scorpio, this is a sign that needs plenty of time to feel their oats and be free to roam. The soonest Sag should try to be domesticated is their early thirties, and for some even that may be too early.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Giphy Cap, you don't need me to tell you what age you’ll be ready to move in with someone, because you already know. Either your whole life is planned out already and you’ve got your moving date set well in advance, or you know your instincts will tell you that the time is right. It will all just come down to how it fits in your larger plans for success and career.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Giphy Aquarius is a tricky one. That's because, always the most unique of the zodiac, they really do set their own calendars. But this is also a sign that needs a lot of time to be free to find themselves and follow their own bliss. So, when should they move in with someone? Well, if you’re moving into an RV, follow your gut and move whenever feels right. But if you’re moving into somewhere with a foundation, well, then it's better to wait. Aquarius is also fiercely independent and happiest in their own company, so there’s no rush. Consider moving in sometime in your thirties.