People all over the world are reconnecting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it's checking in on old friends or video-calling family members, 2020 has brought a type of bonding no one could have imagined. Celebrities are among those looking for ways to bring joy to those they love, and on Sunday, April 12, it was Jennifer Lopez and Diddy who gave fans all the feels during an Instagram Live. This Instagram of Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dancing together will give fans early '00s flashbacks in the best possible way.

Fans are obviously familiar with J. Lo and Diddy in 2020, but some may have forgotten the two had a high-profile relationship that started in 1999. They ultimately split in 2001, but managed to remain friendly despite Lopez describing her relationship as "kinda crazy" and "tumultuous" during a December 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Almost two decades later, it's clear Lopez and Diddy are on better terms than ever.

Lopez joined Diddy's Dance-a-Thon in support of Direct Relief, "a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world" on April 12.

Lopez, who is currently self-quarantined with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami, brought the heat when she joined Diddy to dance it out to help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. Diddy was quick to show off his hip-shaking action for Lopez, who laughed and said: "I probably taught you that!" Watch their sweet interaction below.

Rodriguez even joined the party at one point, and Lopez dished on how he's a huge Diddy fan.

“You have to know this," Lopez said to Diddy. "This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era. You and Mase are his heroes. It’s like every party we do, anything we do, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’”

Diddy gave A-Rod what he wanted, and it even got the former MLB player out of his seat, dancing alongside Lopez. Scroll down to hear their convo-turned-dance party.

Lopez, Diddy, and Rodriguez are the three dancing BFFs no one knew they needed... until now!

