If you're one of those people who always struggles between choosing one of IHOP's savory burgers and their iconic flapjacks, your decision is about to get a lot easier. IHOP just dreamed up the breakfast-dinner combination that you never knew you needed. Their newest burger features a pancake in the middle, and I'm officially shook. This IHOP Big Pancake Burger is a savory and sweet treat to start your morning or end your night, and people have serious ~feelings~ about its existence.

On Monday, June 3, IHOP revealed in a press release that it was adding three new offerings to its Steakburger lineup, and unsurprisingly, I immediately zeroed in to the fact that a pancake burger now exists in the world. If you're wondering what exactly you'll be getting with a burger and flapjack mash-up, the Big IHOP Pancake Burger promises to be an offering that's savory and sweet, with a hot and fluffy cheddar cheese pancake sandwiched in between two 100% USDA choice Black Angus beef patties. Unfortunately, there's no maple syrup to be found on this bad boy, but you can also expect a layer of gooey American cheese, crispy hickory-smoked bacon strips, and IHOP's house-made sauce held together inside the grilled Brioche bun. The specialty burger definitely sounds like it's way more savory than sweet, but I have a feeling that no one will stop you if you choose to pour some maple syrup on top to round out the whole pancake experience.

The Twitterverse has mixed feelings about the fact that this creation now exists, and they're airing it all on the social media platform.

Regardless of how you feel about the fact that a burger with pancake in the middle is now a thing, there's no denying that it's a pretty intriguing offering. I know I'd try it at least once. However, there are two other options for those who'd prefer to keep their pancakes and burgers separate.

In addition to the Big IHOP Pancake Burger, the company is also rolling out a Garlic Butter Steakburger and Loaded Philly Steakburger. If you're a garlic lover, you'll want to check out the Garlic Butter Steakburger, which is topped with savory, house-made Gilroy garlic butter, custom-cured and hickory-smoked bacon, White Cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Last but not least is the Loaded Philly Steakburger, which is a tasty twist on the classic sandwich. According to press materials, it is "piled high with sautéed onions and peppers and smothered with melted White Cheddar cheese and Cheddar cheese sauce."

According to an IHOP rep, these new Steakburgers are all a part of the permanent menu, but they'll all be available for a limited time (with unlimited fries) for just $6.99, just in case you needed another reason to give them a try.

Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, opened up about the inspiration behind the Pancake Burger in a press release.

"So many people asked us why we didn’t have a pancake burger last year that we’ve even added a 'Pancake' with a pancake in it: The Big IHOP Pancake … Burger," he explained.

While these new Steakburgers are sticking around for good, I'd make sure to head to your closest IHOP sooner rather than later if you want to sample them with a side of unlimited fries for just $6.99. Report back to all the IHOP lovers, me included.