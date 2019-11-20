Money is best spent on experiences rather than things — and if you can save money in the process, that's even better. Online travel app HotelTonight is offering its first-ever Cyber Monday (and Travel Tuesday) sale this year, and you'll definitely want to take advantage of it. There's no better time than the holidays to escape to somewhere sunny and warm, and with HotelTonight's Cyber Monday 2019 deal, you can save big money on your accommodations. What better gift could you give yourself than a fun getaway at a discounted price?

Book your next hotel stay through HotelTonight on Monday, Dec. 2 or Tuesday, Dec. 3, and you can save 25% on your accommodations. All you need to do: Use the code HTDEAL25. Considering that HotelTonight already offers heavily discounted room rates — especially for flexible or last-minute travelers — this code will give you some serious savings. The app allows you to search deals at thousands of the top hotels in cities and countries worldwide, so no matter where you're looking to go, HotelTonight can help you find an amazing (and amazingly affordable) option. And with curated selections based on your preferences, you can find yourself a hotel without giving yourself a migraine.

HotelTonight

HotelTonight offers other ways to save year-round, too. If you see a hotel marked "Geo Rate" or "Same Day Deal" in the app, that indicates a special, limited-time offer for the hotel (i.e. rates are even lower than the already-discounted HT rate), and you should grab it while it lasts. HotelTonight customers will also be given an invite code that you can share by tapping "Invite a friend," and once that friend uses your invite code, you'll get a $25 credit toward your next booking.

Once you're ready to make your reservation, just tap 'Redeem promo code,' and enter the code. This deal is limited to only one discount code per user or device, and it can't be combined with any other discount offers. You should also note that rooms and rates are subject to availability, and the discount doesn't apply to taxes or fees. Even though I wasn't thinking about taking a trip anytime soon, I might just have to plan one so I can capitalize on this deal!