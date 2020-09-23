This 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Trailer Looks Even Scarier Than 'Hill House'

If you thought the Crain's experiences at Hill House were terrifying, then get ready for a whole new set of nightmares in Bly Manor. The sequel series to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House released a new, full trailer teasing an even more bone-chilling ghost story than the first one. Some of the faces may be familiar, but the Haunting of Bly Manor trailer clearly ups the horror factor from Hill House in a major way.

Instead of making a second season of The Haunting of Hill House, the creative team opted to turn the show into an anthology series similar to American Horror Story, where each season stands alone as its own unique ghost story. While the debut season took place at Hill House, an old mansion filled with disgruntled spirits, the upcoming story will be all about Bly Manor, as an au pair hired to look after two orphaned children grows increasingly troubled by the mysterious goings-on in the country house.

The full trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which Netflix released on Wednesday, Sept. 23, is packed with creepy dolls, unnerving doppelgängers, and of course, a ton of ghosts. Fans of the first season will quickly note the new trailer looks considerably scarier than Hill House. While the debut season was teased as a horror story, it actually turned out to be much more of an emotional family drama with just a couple jump scares. The Bly Manor trailer shows dolls moving on their own, a woman walking out of a lake, and creepiest of all, a man menacingly grinning while floating over his own body.

The trailer does not give away any details on the new ghost story, but definitely signals that fans are in for much more scares this time around. There are also a lot of familiar faces in the trailer: Victoria Pedretti, who played Nell Crain in Hill House, stars in Bly Manor as the au pair Dani. The trailer also shows Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain, back as the charming Peter Quint, and Henry Thomas, who was Hugh Crain in the debut season, is haunted by his own likeness as the children's distant uncle Henry Wingrave. Kate Siegel, who played Theo Crain in Hill House, is also in this new season, but her role has not yet been revealed.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 9.