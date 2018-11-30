Mercury retrograde is never fun. Although, you have to admit, it's actually quite comical to see people all over social media dreading and predicting the worst possible scenarios, before this notorious transit even takes place. (Myself included, of course.) Which reminds me, the worst part of Mercury retrograde Nov. 2018, is probably the brutal fact that it just so happen to occur during the holiday season, not to mention one of the busiest shopping days of the year, aka Black Friday. Oh, and it doesn't end there, because when it rains it pours. The full moon on Nov. 23, was (cursed) ruled by mischievous Mercury, as it took place in the sign of Gemini. Need I say more?

Here's the cosmic 411 on this pitiless planet: Mercury is the planet of communication, thought process, technology, commerce, cognitive function, meticulous details, e-mails, and all general exchanges. This savvy trickster planet rules mutable signs Gemini and Virgo, as it governs both the practical and logical side of the communication spectrum. Moreover, I love to validate astrology with Roman mythology references, considering it's all connected, and Hermes, aka Mercury, was the most clever of the gods. He was the god of the interpreters and translators, delivering souls to the underworld. Bottom line, never underestimate the power of Mercury. This planet is a force to be reckoned with.

So, now that you have a bit more context on Mercury's swift yet sinister ways, let's get on with this month's Mercury retrograde roast.

The Worst Part Of Mercury Retrograde In Sagittarius 2018

Anyway, where was I? Oh, right.

On Nov. 16, in the midst of crashing annual Friendsgiving soirees and prepping for the holidays, we were, of course, greeted with Mercury retrograde. (Also, just so you know, Venus had just turned direct a few hours prior to this, and well, in case you're wondering how I felt about that, this Samantha Jones gif speaks for itself.) Now, as I've previously mentioned, Mercury retrograde is never something one looks forward too, let alone when in the sign of Sagittarius. Fact is, the bad outweighs the good in this particular situation, and I'll explain why.

When in adventurous Sagittarius, savvy Mercury is first of all in "detriment," as it is Gemini's polar opposite, meaning this messenger planet isn't working at its full potential. On another note, Mercury in Sagittarius does not do well with details, not to mention any sort of commitment. Think about it this way: Mercury delivers the message, while Sagittarius' insatiable FOMO questions every single thing, and prefers to experience things firsthand.

Furthermore, Mercury in Sagittarius' verbiage and exchanges are naturally larger-than-life and overly confident, as its energy stems from almighty Jupiter, planet of expansion, and the largest planet in our solar system. Which once again reminds me, Jupiter had just entered its home sign Sagittarius, couple of days before, so the Sagittarius vibes were basically on turbo mode, if that makes sense. Now, let's face it: the Sagittarius schmooze is only good to a certain extent, which means, Mercury in Sagittarius is notorious for having a lot of bark and no bite.

(Pause for just a second, and imagine this bad sh*t energy "retrograde," which essentially means lengthier and more potent. Lord bless our souls.)

In the end, talking the talk without walking the walk with Mercury retrograde in Sag, sparked a lot of general miscommunication. For instance: overbooking holiday schedules, technology glitches while online shopping, missed work deadlines while prepping for you holiday break, etc. The list goes on and on, and I'm almost positive you experienced this first hand.

In fact, here's a funny story: Sagittarius rules my second house of money and values, and guess what happened to me? Hi, my name is Valerie and I forgot to file payroll.

Thank you, Mercury retrograde. I won't miss you.