Ah, Mercury. The gossip-loving, shady trickster, and mischievous messenger planet. What's not love? In Roman mythology, Hermes, aka Mercury, was considered the most clever of the gods. He served as a swift messenger, traveling in and out of the underworld. Which reminds me, Mercury retrograde enters Scorpio 2018 on Dec. 1, and this cosmic switcheroo will be one for the books. For the record, we're all entitled to have our own astrological perspective; although, I have a feeling you won't disagree with me on this one. However, before I give you the 411 on this shadowy retrograde cycle, let's start from the beginning.

On Nov. 16, just hours after the love planet Venus stationed direct in Libra, Mercury began its backward journey through the sign of the archer. As many of you know, Mercury rules all things related to our cognitive function, communication, and thought process. It governs technology, transportation, commerce, and all types of exchanges, in general. When in spontaneous Sagittarius, Mercury's thoughts are swirling with optimism, let alone larger than life. Put it this way: Sagittarius is constantly questioning the universe, while Mercury simply relays the message. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, on the other hand, definitely changes things up a bit.

Given Mercury in Sagittarius' almighty language and overly confident personality, it's a lot easier to talk the talk, than walk the walk, and that's exactly what this retrograde cycle is teaching us. For example, if you've been overbooking your holiday schedule, procrastinating, or simply ignoring important details, rest assured, you're about to witness Mercury's wrath first hand. Truth is, Mercury in Sagittarius loathes being wrong, not to mention out of the loop. This is exactly why it's typical for us to feel overly optimistic with our decision-making during this time, which means we'll likely agree to something we can't follow through with. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius lesson: Don't bite off more than you can chew.

Nevertheless, now that you've got the gist of the first half of this retrograde, here's what's in store for the cosmic finale:

Mercury Retrograde In Scorpio: Dec. 1 - 6, 2018

Remember how I said this transition would be one for the books? Well, it's simple. Sagittarius has no filter; therefore, its verbal exchanges are outspoken, optimistic, and spontaneous. Scorpio, on the other hand, is shrewd, jealous, and intensely secretive. See the difference? I'm sure you can just imagine the wrath of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio.

Here's another example: If you've been gossiping, airing someone's dirty laundry, or who knows, maybe you decided to exchange Instagram passwords with someone in your immediate circle, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is here to teach you a thing or two. Something else to consider is, Sagittarius is mutable fire, as opposed to Scorpio, who is fixed water. The term, "you get what you give," couldn't be more appropriate for this transition. Watch your words, stargazers.

Venus Enters Scorpio On Dec. 2, 2018

Throw back Thursday? Nah, just the upcoming astro weather. Yes, the day after Mercury slides back in smoldering Scorpio, charming Venus, planet of love, relationships, and values, joins the messenger planet in the underworld. Granted, this might feel like a bad case of déjà vu, considering we just kicked off Sagittarius season, and left all things Scorpio in the past. However, the cosmos are clearly trying to get to the bottom of things.

I'll give you a hint: think back to September when Venus was in Scorpio, and Oct. 5, when it began its retrograde through the sultriest sign in the zodiac, aka Scorpio. What's changed since then, in terms of your relationships and values? What new look is boosting your confidence, and Scorpionic sex appeal? Venus retrograde in Scorpio shed its light on the good, bad, and the ugly. You're not the same person you once were, and once Venus re-enters Scorpio on Dec. 2, your relationships will reflect your current mindset, and values.