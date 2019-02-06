If you're still salty about the fact that you never got an owl admitting you to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, I've got some good news. While you might have missed out on fighting evil with Harry and the gang, riding a broom, and picking out your very own wand, a Harry Potter-themed Wizards and Witches Beer Festival is touring around the country so that you can treat your tastebuds to some of the magical sips and bites of the Wizarding world. Muggles and non-Muggles alike can partake in the festivities, which include mugs of Butterbeer and all the Potterhead-approved entertainment you could wish for.

Through May 2019, fans of the beloved series can get a taste of what a party in the wizarding world would look like, thanks to Rock Star Beer's Wizards and Witches Beer Festival. Since kicking off the touring beer festival in San Diego on Nov. 24, the 21-plus event has toured cities like Portland and Las Vegas, according to the tour schedule on Facebook.

The best part? The organizers behind the evenings of "magic, debauchery, and mischief" are bringing the event to many more destinations through May 2019, so there's a chance that you could be picking out your wand, being sorted into Gryffindor, and grabbing a mug of Butterbeer while mingling with your fellow Potter fans in the near future. Add the fact that there are reportedly between 24 through 28 local craft beers at each event, and it sounds like a party that the Weasley twins would be proud of.

A Rock Star Beer rep told Elite Daily that in addition to an adult Butterscotch beer, which features vanilla vodka, butterscotch liquor, flying cauldron butterscotch beer, and soft set whip cream for a boozy take on the Wizarding world's drink of choice, they have also worked with over a dozen local craft breweries to ensure there are plenty of "magically delicious" beers being served at the event.

As well as an array of signature dishes "topped with edible glitter and sparkle" for a spellbinding experience, the evening's entertainment and activities guarantee that you'll be getting lit Hogwarts-style. Per the Rock Star Beer rep, attendees can head on stage to be sorted into one of the Hogwarts houses or they can go to a custom wand shop and start practicing those spells ASAP. In addition to a trivia game and a Weasley party band, DJ Merlin or DumbleD will be emceeing a dance party pit. I wouldn't be surprised if you run into Harry, Ron, Hermione, Hagrid or some other beloved characters from the books, as cosplay characters will also be roaming around for photo ops.

Unsurprisingly, tickets are going fast at $35 a pop, which is not bad for what can only be described as a magical experience. While many of the earlier tour dates were confined to the west coast, the festival will be also be heading to Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix, as well as Midwest locations in Indianapolis and Louisville in the coming months. On May 11, there's also a stop in Austin, Texas.

Unfortunately, I'm not seeing any east coast stopovers planned at the moment, but judging from how popular the event has been, I wouldn't be surprised if they decide to make a few stops there via Floo Powder in the very near future.