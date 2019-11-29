There's something about the coziness of Hogwarts that makes the Harry Potter movies the perfect entertainment for the holiday season. Luckily, Amazon is here to cast a spell of holiday cheer. This Black Friday, there's a Harry Potter DVD set that wizards and muggles alike will want to get their hands on. Grab some chocolate frogs and butter beer, because this'll lead to the movie marathon dreams are made of.

As any experienced Black Friday shopper knows, Amazon is filled to the brim with countless deals. But, there's one in particular that stands out among the rest because it's just so darn magical. Right now, thanks to the combined magic of Black Friday and J.K. Rowling, fans can get all eight Harry Potter movies for less than $30. The complete 8-film DVD set of the Harry Potter movies is available for $29.99 on Amazon, which is 62% off the original price of $78.92. That's a whole lot of savings for a whole lot of adventures with Harry and friends, from the Sorcerer's Stone to both parts of The Deathly Hallows. You might not have gotten a Hogwarts letter in the mail this year, but you can still get some magic directly in your mailbox thanks to this DVD box set Black Friday deal.

Warner Bros.

If Blu-ray is more your speed instead of DVDs, Amazon also has a Harry Potter Black Friday deal for you. Right now you can purchase all eight Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray for just $39.99, which is 60% less than the original price of $99.98. No matter how you watch your movies, Amazon is making sure that Potterheads can properly celebrate the holidays this year with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

After you place your order for your Harry Potter box set, you can still fill your weekend with some magical movies while you wait to be able to add it to your permanent collection. The USA Network is running a marathon of all the Harry Potter movies over Thanksgiving weekend. That gives fans time to practice all their spells this holiday weekend alongside Harry and the gang while they wait for the owls to bring their box sets.