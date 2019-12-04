If you're the complete opposite of the Grinch and have always wanted to spend time in a beautifully festive town on a snowflake, now's your chance. There's a Grinch-inspired bar in New York City you have to check out that'll make for the most wonderful Christmas experience yet, complete with merry sips.

Who knew a place like Whoville could actually be in NYC's East Village? This pop-up holiday experience is located at the East Village Tavern (EVT), to be precise, and it's going on now through Jan. 1, 2020. The bar transformed into the "Grinchy Tavern" with decorations, an epic cocktail menu, and tons of Instagram-worthy merriment to enjoy.

East Village Tavern's co-owner, Christine Tripi, explains to Elite Daily via email that the whole pop-up experience is "my love letter to Dr. Seuss, who I loved and read (and still love) as a child." Tripi says she wanted to do something different from the traditional decor you see everywhere this time of year, and the whole place is definitely full of Grinchy spirit.

Instead of regular Christmas trees and garland, you'll find the bar is decorated with Whoville flowers and two Seuss-inspired tress. There's an upside down Christmas tree, and another that resembles Cindy Lou Who's tree. There's even a Whoville-themed step and repeat that can be perfect backdrop and spot to snap a group pic with your friends.

Alexandra Sadeghian

The best part of all is the specialty cocktail menu that, according to Tripi, was created with winter spices and seasonal flavors in mind, like nutmeg, cinnamon, cranberry, and apples. The menu also draws inspo from Dr. Seuss' rhymes.

The Grinchhopper — which is made with heavy cream, creme de cacao, and green creme de menthe — is a must-try and comes in a Grinchy green color. Because it's so festive, you'll want to snap a selfie and caption it with something clever like, "Christmas is the best. Don't you a-green?"

The Gingerbread White Russian is going on my Christmas wishlist this year. The sweet drink is a combination of Kahlua, vanilla vodka, and a touch of cream. There's also the Elfin Eggnog that's spiked with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

And if you're heading to the Grinchy Tavern after work with friends, consider sharing a pitcher of the Winter White Sangria. The drink includes chardonnay with Granny Smith and Red Delicious apples, cranberries, and grapes. Though, for a real party, there are green and red Jello shots "served daily at the top of every hour," according to the Grinchy Tavern's cocktail list.

Alexandra Sadeghian

This is the place to go if you're looking for something fun to do with your squad, coworkers, or partner for the holiday season, or if you just want to travel to a winter wonderland solo. The Grinchy Tavern pop-up happens daily 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.