Some of us like to keep one finger on the pulse of skincare and another dipping into a jar of moisturizer, but even if you don't consider yourself a beauty aficionado, you know of Glow Recipe's fruity lineup of skin-nourishing treats. From a blueberry cleanser to a popular avocado sleeping mask (yes, avocado is a fruit!) and its range of watermelon skincare that has paved the way for many more millennial pink products to come, Glow Recipe has a way with fruit. The brand just launched yet another fruit cocktail and this Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum review will inspire you to feed your skin all summer long (and beyond).

The first thing that caught my attention about the new Pineapple-C Bright Serum was the pineapple-inspired packaging — the brightly colored multifaceted glass bottle with a yellow dropper top resembles an actual pineapple in the cutest way, and it's Instagrammable to boot. Once I cracked open the sunny bottle, I caught a soft scent of sweet pineapples that transported me to an island vacation. Even before I actually dug into the ingredient list and the skin-feeding benefits, I felt more than ready to get this product all over my skin.

Stephanie Montes

But for those of you who can't be swayed with good looks alone, the inside has just as much going for it. The lightweight serum is packed with 22 percent actual pineapple juice (I think you saw that one coming, right?), which is a natural source of skin-brightening vitamin C, AHA, and enzymes to help you lightly exfoliate through daily use for baby-soft skin. It's also loaded with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps skin, and vitamin E, to nourish. And finally, aloe gel and chamomile extracts work to soothe inflammation and calm sensitive skin. In short, this two-in-one serum exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates all in one.

For sensitive-skinned beauty junkies who prefer not to indulge in buzzy new beauty buys in fear they'll suffer a flare-up, go ahead and drink this one up. However, if you're prone to a reaction following the use of a new product (or one with this ingredients list), Glow Recipe recommends using it once per day three to four times per week to start and gradually increasing to daily use from there.

Stephanie Montes

I used the product for the first time by applying two drops onto my clean skin and instantly, I notice the texture. It melts into my skin like a water-based serum, but gives my complexion a sheen like an oil. Hello, glass skin! As directed, I opted to pat the product in to help my skin absorb every drop. Even after my parched skin drank it all up, I still haad a subtle shine and healthy glow that lasted me hours later, even under makeup.

Glow Recipe recommends using the product via morning and night-time application before putting on your moisturizer. And because this serum gives you a light daily exfoliation, don't forget to use your sunscreen every morning for extra protection.

GLOW RECIPE Pineapple-C Brightening Serum $49 Sephora Buy Now

Whether the frost has yet to completely melt where you live or if you're gearing up to dance in the desert this month, this little yellow bottle is the answer to putting the dew back into your skin. Now that your skin is ready for summer, I just have one question: Who's ready for a piña colada?