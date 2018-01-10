This Girl's Mystery Eiffel Tower Kiss Ended With Twitter Stepping In To Find The Guy

Never underestimate the power of a woman to use all of her investigative resources (i.e. social media) to track down a person she likes, using the least amount of information possible. A few years ago, my friends at work managed to track down a guy I had hooked up with once, using only his generic first name and the fact that he "went to a small private school in the Northeast" that I'd "probably never heard of." They found his Facebook, his LinkedIn, and all of his college basketball stats within the hour. But that was three years ago and today, this girl's mystery Eiffel Tower kiss is the latest and greatest testament to just how excellent a girl's investigative skills can be.

It all started when Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales on Twitter) took a trip to Paris with her friends. As anyone with half a brain does on a trip to Paris, the girls decided to go check out everyone's favorite tourist attraction: the Eiffel Tower. While at the top of the Eiffel Tower, Corrales decided she needed to really seal the deal on her time in the City of Love by kissing someone. But she didn't wind up kissing just anyone. Instead, she wound up kissing, like, the hottest guy who's ever lived. Unfortunately, she didn't get his number after they locked lips, so she decided to turn to Twitter for some help.

She posted the video with the caption:

Kissed this great guy on the top of the Eiffel Tower, biggest regret is that I didn’t get his number, Twitter can ya help a girl out?

However, the people of Twitter needed some more info before doing her this solid.

Thankfully, Juliana provided everyone with some much-needed background information regarding this mystery kiss.

While she was in Paris, she had one goal: Kiss someone on top of the Eiffel Tower.

When it came time to execute the kiss, there were slim pickings.

...That is, until her friend spotted a boy named Gavin and decided to play Cupid.

Juliana apparently told Gavin about her pact... and he kissed her.

They kissed not once but twice, and luckily, the whole thing was caught on camera.

But, she forgot to get his number in all the excitement, so she turned to Twitter for some help.

I mean, come on! This guy went to the Eiffel Tower with his mom?! People were all set to help her track him down.

People were praying that she would find him.

They were looking on every form of social media.

People surprisingly had some pretty masterful tips on how to hunt him down.

But unfortunately, things were starting to look grim after some extensive research.

Some may think of this as a waste of "investigative talent," but I see it as a beautiful display of supportive girl power.

Finally, people thought they found him. There's no telling if it actually was him, but if it was... well, it came with some disappointing news.

Ugh, men.

People were so devastated about the prospect of Gavin having a girlfriend that, judging from Juliana's tweets, she made sure to ask people not to go after Gavin or his mom:

So I saw that u guys found Gavin hahah and whether he has a girlfriend or not, I would just like to thank everyone for finding him and being so supportive. If you guys wouldn’t mind please to not bother him or his mom, I would hate to disrupt their lives too much

Even though this may not be the happiest ending ever, I have to side with Juliana on this one and make it clear that going out of your way to bother anyone (and their mom) on social media is absolutely not cool.

That being said, I love girl power in all of its many shapes and sizes, and I really think this whole thing was a magnificent display of it. Bravo, ladies, bravo.

