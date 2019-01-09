With one of the coldest months of the year in full force, the last thing you're probably thinking about is shopping for a new bathing suit. That is, unless you've got a tropical vacation coming up. If that's the case, the new GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection needs to be on your radar stat. To be honest, even if you don't have a trip planned, you'll still probably want to take a look at the new collaboration, seeing as it's on sale right now and boasts some seriously unique designs. If you're tired of buying the same plain black swimsuit year in and year out, this line's for you.

Starting in 2013, Gabi Gregg, known on social media as GabiFresh, began designing collections for inclusive swimwear line Swimsuits For All, with the intention of creating unique styles for sizes 10 to 26 that are unlike anything else on the market. In terms of cup sizes, GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All have included sizes D/DD to G/H and the offerings are always colorful and imaginative — you'll never get bored looking at them. For this collection, Gregg was inspired by the four elements —earth, wind, air, and fire— and enlisted fellow models Nadia Aboulhosn, Precious Lee, and Tabria Majors to star alongside her in the campaign. The collection includes both one pieces and bikinis and ranges from super sporty to slightly retro in style.

Swimsuits For All on YouTube

Check out all nine offerings below and pick one out for your next day in the sun, whenever it may be.

Don't Cross Me

This looks like a regular one piece until you see the unexpected criss-cross detail along each hip. It's sporty, understated, and has a back with cool straps to match. Throw this on under any pair of shorts or a skirt and it could double as a bodysuit.

Tropical Illusion

The high-waisted briefs and pinup style top of this swimsuit give it slightly retro vibes, while it's eye-popping color palette makes it perfect for any beachy getaway.

Caged In

This black swimsuit turns up the heat thanks to cage-like cutouts on either side and slightly lingerie-like details.

Fine Lines

If I were going to Miami, this is exactly what I'd want to be wearing on the beach. It's bright, features cool burnt orange detailing, and might actually outshine the sun.

Keep It Classic

I said the collection doesn't include a boring black bikini, but it does include a very trendy one boasting cool ruching and cutouts!

Sporty Spice

This feels part outer space, part Olympic swimmer, and I am so here for it! I love the patent finish of the bottom half and the mini zipper design, while the pink top and cutout add a cool contrasting touch.

Silver Linings

It's basically the swimsuit version of a pinstripe suit, with some shimmer added for good measure. This is what I call good business.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts would definitely approve.

Tee Time

Yes, the t-shirt top is part of the suit and yes, it could double as a going-out shirt any day. If you're packing and have limited space in your suitcase, this versatile suit is ideal.