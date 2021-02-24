McDonald's is celebrating its re-entry into the chicken sandwich wars with a tasty freebie. In honor of the drop of its all-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Golden Arches is giving fans a chance to try it for free with a limited-time deal. Here's how to get in on this free McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich March 2021 DoorDash deal and decide once and for all who you'd crown as king in a fast food chicken sandwich lineup.

From Monday, March 1 through Sunday, March 7, fans can score a Crispy Chicken Sandwich on the house with any McDelivery order of at least $15 on DoorDash. You'll need to add the new sammie to your cart, enter the promo code "CRISPY" at checkout, have at least 15 bucks of food ordered, and voila, you can expect to snag a complimentary sandwich with your McDonald's order.

Keep in mind that McDelivery is only available at some McDonald's locations and that the promo will only go while supplies last, meaning you won't want to wait until the end of the week to make your order to avoid them from running out. There's also a limit of one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich per person, so choose wisely when you want to give it a try.

Courtesy of McDonald's

As a preview for what you can expect, the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich is switching up the Golden Arches' fried chicken formula by introducing a juicy, all-white meat fillet covered in new crispy breading. While the basic version features crinkle-cut pickles and a buttered potato roll, you can also order the Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Spicy Pepper Sauce or in a deluxe version, which comes topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

The promotion is only available for McDelivery in keeping with the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31, which recommends limiting your exposure to others. Try contactless delivery and sanitize your hands before digging in to your sandwich.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.