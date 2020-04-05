Get ready for game night because Cards Against Humanity is now available for free. You can get the fan-favorite comedy game online and it's super simple to make at home. This free Cards Against Humanity game will entertain your entire family with outrageous and hilarious fill-in-the-blank phrases.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is a new game that's just like the classic Cards Against Humanity game you know and love, but it's made for kids ages 8 and up and adults to play together rather than just adults. Though the game was initially slated to be released in the fall, the company has made the public beta version available for free now so that families have something to do while being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get the free game, just head to the Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition website and select "Download & Print for free" to access the links to download. You'll have the choice to download either a small card PDF, which features 21 pages with 20 cards per page, or a large card PDF, which features 47 pages with 9 cards per page. Once you've downloaded the PDF, all you need to do is print it out and cut out the cards.

The PG-rated family version is filled with cards that'll prompt you and your loved ones to get creative, such as questions like "What's about to take this school dance to the next level?" If you're worried about whether or not it's age-appropriate for the little ones in your family, you can look through the cards before you play and remove anything you don't like. But since this version was made specifically with families in mind, that should not be too much of an issue.

Fans are raving about the new game and sharing their game night experiences on social media. Twitter user @Man_Yo wrote, "My kids want to play all the time. They stay laughing," and user @vaeisele praised, "Thanks for the awesome game to share with family. Sent the pdf to cousins and we could all play #saturdaynightfamilyfun."

If you're a fan of the free Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition game, make sure to keep an eye out for the final version, which will go on sale at stores nationwide this fall.