Your DD coffee runs are about to get even more rewarding, thanks to this Dunkin' Savings Time Instant Win game and sweepstakes. From now through Friday, April 5, the franchise plans to sweeten your caffeine habit by offering daily prizes as well as entries towards a $5,000 gift card that'll gift you the backyard makeover you've been dreaming of. With Dunkin’ gift cards, YETI tumblers, and other coffee accessories up for grabs, there's never been a better time to make your mornings (and afternoons) run on Dunkin'.

With the start of Daylight Savings Day just around the corner, we'll all be setting our clocks back and losing an hour come Sunday, March 10. While Daylight Savings Day tends to serve as an unofficial herald of spring, I have to admit that I'm already dreading losing that extra hour of sleep and I'll be heavily relying on multiple Dunkin' coffee runs to help me get through that first week. Per a blog post shared on Wednesday, March 6, this is the inspiration behind the franchise's new Savings Time Instant Win game and sweepstakes, which is here to help you gain more from those lost ZZZ's. Dunkin' is giving you an extra incentive to start springing forward at Dunkin' by helping you fuel up along with some crave-worthy perks.

From March 6 until Friday, April 5, DD devotees can head to www.dunkinsavingstime.com for a chance to enter into the Instant Win game and win daily prizes like coffee brewers, Dunkin' branded tumblers, and $25 DD eCards on the spot. There's also a "Dunkin’ at Home" prize package bundle that's worth $135, which is filled with an assortment of Dunkin’ flavored coffee, ready-to-drink coffee, and a tumbler. While there's no purchase necessary to enter into the running for these goodies and see if you win something, your visit to the your local storefront is also the perfect time to pick up a Dunkin's Irish Creme Coffee (may the luck of the Irish be with you) or a dozen Munchkin Donut Holes to help you get your morning off to a sweet start while you enter.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To play, simply visit www.dunkinsavingstime.com and fill out the registration form to start playing and receive one Instant Win Game play for that day. When you play the Instant Win game, you'll also receive entries into the grand prize, which is a $5,000 gift card towards the backyard revamp of your dreams. After a long winter, most yards definitely need a little TLC before spring and summer, and this is the perfect incentive to create a beautiful space for yourself without spending a dime.

If you're just looking for free donuts or cups of joe, there's also a promotion where you can earn a $5 Dunkin' e-gift card when you spend at least $20 at a retail store that sells Dunkin’ branded coffee products. Simply upload a photo of your receipt (or receipts, as the $20 minimum can be split between multiple purchases) to www.dunkinsavingstime.com and you can expect a $5 Dunkin' Donuts digital gift code within two weeks of validation.

Before you start entering, here are a few fine print details to take into consideration. First of all, you can only enter to play the Instant Win game once a day even if you go on multiple DD coffee runs. Meanwhile the $5 Dunkin' eCards giveaway is limited to three per person during the promotion period, meaning that you can count on $15 worth of gift cards if you spend $60 or more towards qualifying Dunkin' coffee products like K-Cup pods and ready-to-drink coffees.

The sweepstakes officially kick off a few days before Daylight Savings on Wednesday, March 6, so make sure to start playing now and potentially rake in rewards for your caffeine habit.