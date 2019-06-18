Some brands were just made to work together and become the ultimate sartorial power couple. Cases in point: H&M x Giambattista Valli, Baby Phat x Forever 21, Universal Standard x Rodarte, and now, Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf. That's right, your favorite purveyor of punky boots has once again teamed up with one of the cheekiest ready-to-wear labels around on a footwear collection, and the results are nothing short of perfection. Trust me when I say you're going to want every style from the collaboration, so start chucking change into that piggy bank of yours stat.

Previously, Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf have collaborated on two collections of footwear, both of which flew off shelves. It was only natural that the two British brands would once again pair up and release another equally covetable range of kicks. Featuring four classic Dr. Martens styles that have gotten the Lazy Oaf treatment via heart embellishments and splashes of pink and white, it's a collection you're going to fall head-over-heels for, and it's arriving just in time for summer. If you like to toe the line between sweet and edgy with your footwear, this is a drop you definitely won't want to miss out on.

The first style in the collection is the zip-up Buckle Boot, which will arrive with a smooth black leather upper. Chunky black soles give the style a bad*ss vibe, which is further supported by the exposed yellow stitching that's classic to the Dr. Martens brand. The shoe's sweet side comes out in the form of a heart shaped nickel buckle and tiny pink heart detailing on the tongue. Paired with a black denim miniskirt and graphic white tee, these would look beyond rad.

Next up is the vegan sandal, which is the most summer-friendly style of the bunch. Featuring a chunky sole that's encircled exposed yellow stitching, it still boasts that punky Dr. Martens vibe we all know and love, despite the fact that its straps are emblazoned with bubblegum pink hearts. Seeing as the sandals boast the Teva-like aesthetic that's taken over runways as of late, they're incredibly trendy — I'd love to pair them with my go-to all-black outfits all summer long for an added playful kick.

And finally, the collection rounds out with Dr Martens' signature creepers, which will arrive in two color ways. One is a combination of smooth black leather and pink suede, while the other is a black and white leather hybrid. They, too, feature exposed yellow stitching and chunky soles, while two small nickel heart buckles finish them off in truly lovable style. These would be an unexpected choice to pair with super sweet floral dresses, so why not snag a pair and turn heads this summer?

The collection will be available to shop at drmartens.com starting Thursday, June 20, and at Dr. Martens' wholesale partners starting Saturday, June 22. Pick your favorite pair now and be ready to shop them as soon as they hit, because chances are they'll sell out in a flash.