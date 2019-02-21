If you're around Walt Disney World this week and are a fan of Micky and Minnie-themed merchandise and souvenirs, I have good news for you. This Disney World D-Lish pop-up has food-themed merch that looks so good you might just want to eat it. Even though none of the merch is actually edible, the food-inspired D-Lish feels like getting a snack and a souvenir at the same time.

From Thursday, Feb. 21 through Feb. 24, 2019, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will host a food-themed pop up. Park-goers will be able to shop specialty packaged goods inspired by Disney Park snacks like pizza, popcorn, and glazed donuts, but don't expect to bite into any goodies because it's all inspired by food (there are no actual nomz). According to the Disney Parks blog, guests won't just get to enjoy specialty merch, but will also get to experience "other scrumptious surprises including Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, special entertainment, sweet mini-makeovers by MAC Cosmetics and limited-time, crave-worthy surprises you won’t want to miss." The blog also informs customers that the pop-up is only at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida for a limited time.

So what does the merch actually look like? The speciality packaged goods — all themed with slightly muted red, white, and blue colors — include pizza pie boxes, pizza slice triangular boxes, collapsible donut containers, and two adorable t-shirts. One that says, "You had me at pizza," and it features Minnie Mouse holding a heart-shaped pizza box, and another that says, "Keepin' it cheesy," featuring a pepperoni pizza in the shape of a Micky head.

But don't take my word for it. Check out the adorable, delicious-looking merch below.

Courtesy Disney Parks

Courtesy Disney Parks

Courtesy Disney Parks

Courtesy Disney Parks

If you're wondering whether these items will be available online, I have bad news for you. At this time, the merch is only being sold at retail locations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, and not all the items will be available to purchase on the Disney website. Your best bet for getting the products and other specialty items is to attend the pop-up if you're around the Orlando area.

But, there's also some good news to follow the bad news. Though items from the pop-up wont all go up online, Disney's food-inspired D-Lish line includes plenty of other sweet merch that you can purchase from the comfort of your couch.

Got a sweet tooth? You'll definitely want to check out these sweet Donut Minnie Ears that have pink glazed donuts in place of Minnie's ears and her signature bow wedged in the center. You might also like the Minnie Mouse Ear Ice Cream Bar, a pink and brown headband reminiscent of the chocolate-y goodness of an ice cream bar, complete with a bite taken out of one side.

Don't worry, savory food lovers, there are goodies for you too. The Salty Tee features a pretzel shaped into a Mickey head with the word "Salty" in all caps across the top. You can also buy the "Treats Pouch" that features little Mickey pretzel heads wedged next to Mickey ice creams.

Courtesy Disney Parks

Whether you're able to make it to a Disney park this week or not, there's a piece of D-Lish merch online or in the park with your name on it.