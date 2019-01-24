Rejoice, Disney fans, because the park just dropped another new line of amazing apparel products this year. If you haven't seen them yet, prepare yourself because it's going to be hard to choose just one. Each piece from the collection is inspired by the delicious treats found throughout Disney Parks. One of the products from Disney's D-Lish line are these super adorable pink Donut Minnie Ears. Seriously, these look so much like real doughnuts that you might just mistake them for the real thing.

Disney's recently launched D-Lish line features several new food-inspired items. If you're planning a trip to any Disney Park in the near future, you might want to stock up on these products ahead of time. The D-Lish line launched the week of Jan. 20, 2019, but you might not be able to find it at all of the Disney Parks just yet, according to the theme park. The apparel and accessories are already in some Disney Parks, but if you don't see the D-Lish line yet, sit tight. The collection is still being rolled out in certain Disney Parks. Walt Disney World News Today spotted a few of the D-Lish products, including these Disney Pizza Socks, at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

It looks like the D-Lish line will be sticking around for a bit. Disney Parks said that there is no end date for the items just yet. The entire D-Lish collection will also be available to purchase online at the Shop Disney website, according to Disney Parks. If you don't see the item you're looking for on the website, again, just sit tight for a minute. Disney is still rolling out the product launch. OK, so how do you decide exactly what to buy? If it were me, one of my first purchases would be the adorable Donut Ears Headband. The Minnie Ear Headband features two pink-frosted donuts as the ears (with sprinkles, of course), and Minnie's signature bow in the center of the headband.

If doughnuts aren't your thing, then you might be into this Minnie Mouse Ear Ice Cream Bar Headband. It's covered in pink and brown sequins that will add a little sparkle to your wardrobe. This pair of ears has a bite taken out of the left ear, probably by Mickey himself. (Just a guess.) I mean, Disney's ice cream bars are delicious. Can you really blame him? I think not. Oh, and just like the Donut Ear Headband, this pair of ears also features Minnie's signature over-sized bow.

The D-Lish collection also features this Disney Parks Food Icons Wallet by Loungefly. The dark blue wallet is covered in images of signature Disney snacks like slices of pizza, drink cups, Mickey Mouse ice cream bars, and other treats. At the time of publication, this item was listed as being sold out on the Shop Disney website. Fingers crossed it comes back in stock soon because I'm overdue for a new wallet. There's a matching backpack, too. The Disney Parks Food Icons Mini Backpack by Loungefly was available for purchase when I checked on the Shop Disney website. It's an ideal size for packing a few water bottles and snacks for your next trip to Disney.

Also included in the D-Lish line is this Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Baseball Cap for $27.99. The light pink hat features a small Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich Bar on a stick. You can usually catch me rocking a baseball cap of some kind, but none of my hats are as cute as this one is.

Disney is on their game this year. The park recently rolled out a line of fabulous products from the Purple Potion collection. If you can't find any of the D-Lish products just yet, give the Purple Potion collection a whirl. There are lots of fun items from both lines for any Disney lover. Sadly, my Disney annual pass is about to expire. Time for me to make one last trip to the Magic Kingdom to pick up a few items of D-Lish swag.