This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stranger Things. One summer at camp can change everything, and while Stranger Things' Dustin has faced plenty of life-changing seasons, his time at Camp Know Where resulted in him getting a girlfriend. Viewers had to wait until the Season 3 finale for his girlfriend Suzie to appear, but her sweet reveal included a clue of just how serious she and Dustin are in terms of summer romance. This detail about Dustin's hat in Stranger Things 3 is adorable, and if you missed it, be prepared to re-watch the never-ending cuteness of Suzie's first scene.

After ending up a lonely wallflower at the school dance at the end of Season 2, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returned to Hawkins in Season 3 after spending the first half of the summer building robots at Camp Know Where. Wearing a brand new hat with the camp name and logo, he also came home with a radio tower he intended to use for contacting Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo), the Utah native he met at camp. Because he wasn't Mormon like her, they had to use their radios to keep in touch, but Dustin couldn't reach her the first time he tried using the radio tower.

Then swept up in cracking the Russian code that came through on the radio, Dustin didn't try calling Suzie until the season finale and Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour)'s need for the correct digits of Planck's constant. As Dustin's radio call to Suzie connected to Salt Lake City, the camera panned across items in her bedroom before landing on her. ICYMI, a GIF posted on Seventeen highlights that Suzie has Dustin's famous red, white, and blue hat on her bedside table, which is essentially the 13-year-old equivalent of wearing your boyfriend's old hoodie, right?

Not only does Suzie have a token of Dustin's love nearby, but the two had such intense summer lovin' that they even had their own version of "The NeverEnding Story" theme song perfected. While chances of the two reuniting in person are still unclear, Dustin's friends were still teasing him with the song months later. He had ditched his Camp Know Where hat by then, but he was still determined to reserve his singing for Suzie, who seemingly still had his old hat. Young love can be pretty dramatic, but it looks like this duo is still as tight as ever even after the tumultuous Battle of Starcourt.

The other kids of Hawkins experienced bumpy relationships during that summer, but the finale implied that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) also survived into the fall. Co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer have also hinted that a potential Season 4 of Stranger Things would include plots outside of Hawkins, suggesting that a visit between Dustin and Suzie could be in the works. After all, the series can't end without Dustin reuniting with both his Suzie-Poo and his original hat.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.