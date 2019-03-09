If you've always dreamed of partying with your girl Cardi B, now's the time to cement your summer vacation plans. In June, DJ Khaled is hosting a four-day-long boat party headlined by some of the biggest names in hip-hop, and you're definitely want to go aboard this Days Of Summer Cruise with Cardi B and Post Malone. With the cruise setting sail from Miami and circling around the Bahamas, it's your chance to hang out with your favorite rappers while busting a move on a boat and taking advantage of luxe on-board amenities like a winery and martini tasting, dive-in movies, water slides, and mixology competitions. In other words, summer 2019 is going to be so lit.

Starting on June 28, the "I Like It" songstress and the "Rockstar" hitmaker will headlining a four-day party cruise from Miami, Florida with stops in Nassau and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. With DJ Khaled at its helm, The Days of Summer Cruise promises to be a musical feast. While the event coordinators have yet to announce the full lineup of musicians, it's a very promising start that Cardi B and Post Malone — two Grammy-nominated (and in the former's case, Grammy-winning) artists — are headlining the party with bangers like "Bodak Yellow," "Please Me," and "Rockstar." When "Bartier Cardi" comes on, you can literally rap along about partying with Cardi, which makes the whole thing so surreal.

In addition to an epic show all three nights you're on board, there are plenty of luxury amenities to take advantage of on the Carnival Victory during the day. First of all, it's important to note that it's an adults-only cruise: Travelers must be at least 18 years old to board, and ticket-holders who are younger than 21 must be accompanied by a guardian who is at least 25 years old. So, naturally, the cruise has gone all out in the booze department. In addition to the ship's six specialty bars, there's an on-board winery and a place that you can do martini tastings that are crafted from master mixologists. Beer drinkers will gravitate towards a station where you can opt to choose and pour your own brew, while a tequila bar makes it easy to try different agave-based sips. Meanwhile, sports fans can catch the game and a drink at the sports bar.

When it comes to dining options, there's all sorts of choices to tickle your tastebuds. From Mexican to lobster rolls to steak, there's something for everyone, and many of the food options are included in the price of the fare. That being said, tickets aren't cheap — after all, you're taking into consideration luxury cruise accommodation, some of the best headliners, and food — and tickets start at $1,250 per person for a regular double occupancy room, not including $359 for taxes and fees. For a suite for two, the prices go up to $3,500. Obviously, the different options (interior, ocean view, balcony, etc.) get cheaper the more people you have with up to four occupants per room, so I'd take that into consideration while booking your stay.

Still, considering that you get to party up close and personal with Cardi B and Post Malone (and could potentially see them during the day onboard) while heading to the sun-drenched Bahamas, it might be well worth the splurge. Plus, add in cool perks like mini golf, water slides, a casino, spas, a comedy club, and even a dive-in movie theater, and it sounds like you'll have a summer experience for the books.