This Dad Filming His Wife's Boomerang So Patiently Is The Funniest & Sweetest Thing

There are plenty of ways your partner can go about showing you just how much they really, truly care about you. Sending you flowers when you least expect it. Bringing you soup when you're feeling sick. Lending you a jacket when you're feeling cold. Walking you home when it's late at night, and you're feeling a little scared. Cuddling and watching a movie when you're feeling sad. Scratching your back when you have an itch. But this one dad filming his wife's Boomerang for her, ever-so-patiently, just redefined any and all couple goals we may have already held dear. Because what says romance in this day and age better than a bae who will stand there taking a million boomerangs of you until you get the absolute perfect one?

Let me back up a little here. Basically, a boy named Taylor Buckhalter and his family were enjoying some lovely quality time this holiday season, when his mom decided she needed to keep her followers on Instagram — all 29 of them — entertained with a Christmas-themed post. Naturally, she decided she should post a Boomerang of herself making snow angels on her white living room carpet to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. In order to make this happen, she enlisted the help of her husband who, according to Taylor, "reluctantly rearranged" their entire living room for his wife to make said snow angel and then proceeded to film the Boomerang for her. UGH, TALK ABOUT COUPLE GOALS.

Taylor posted the hilarious images of his dad taking the Boomerang of his mom on Twitter, with the caption, "I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life.”

I've learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life — (@tlburkhalter) #

As you can see by the almost 250,000 retweets and almost 830,000 favorites, the people of Twitter LOVED it.

People are convinced that this is the true depiction of unconditional love.

how im tryna be in 2018. thats unconditional https://t.co/PdqTL6SM6b — (@iamwhippedcream) #

His dad may look unimpressed in the pictures, but they see right through him.

@TLBurkhalter His face says "This woman is crazy and ridiculous." His heart says "But god, do I love her." 😂 — (@futureevilx) #

They just raised the bar for holiday cheer.

@hauntedblck @TLBurkhalter This is quality holiday cheer. 💚❤️ — (@lenubienne) #

And of course, the dad's face had people dying.

@TLBurkhalter The last picture had me wheezing. — (@stefanalcantara) #

But really, everyone agreed that this couple is freaking adorable.

In the end, only one question remained: Where is the Boomerang?

@TLBurkhalter But where's the boomerang https://t.co/ruQBQS4s4F — (@gennnny_v) #

DON'T YOU WORRY, HOMIES, BECAUSE IT'S RIGHT HERE.

@TLBurkhalter Ze cutest https://t.co/dUKCYGXYJ2 — (@_xysmnex) #

I mean, just look at how happy she is waving her arms and legs up and down on the floor like that! And her boomerang alone got plenty of love.

People think she's “so cute.”

@_xysmnex @TLBurkhalter Awww she so cute — (@algeeisbae) #

In fact, she's more than just "cute." She's "awesome."

@_xysmnex @TLBurkhalter Your mom is awesome! — (@hatecitynights) #

People are arguing a lady this adorable lady really deserves more than 29 followers.

@_xysmnex @TLBurkhalter Pimp her insta account, man. — (@rboylansucks) #

It's unclear whether or not Taylor's mom, who runs a fitness-related Instagram, actually had only 29 followers to begin with, but as of now, her account @libbfit has over 11,000 followers! I have a feeling Taylor's viral pics and the Boomerang might have had something to do with this.

Now, of course, I have to take a moment to really harp on how special this kind of love is. Yes, the whole thing is really just a lighthearted story about a man taking a Boomerang for his wife, but the fact of the matter remains that he’s the sort of partner who will support his wife in all of her endeavors, whether he understands them or not.

Finding a partner who will spend Christmas not only rearranging the entire living room, but then proceeding to stand there taking videos of you being ridiculous on the floor — all for a social media app that, by the looks of that guy, he probably either does not understand or care for — is a rare and frankly beautiful treat. So here's to hoping that every single one of you finds a love like the one shared by Taylor Buckhalter’s parents.

