Royal baby number three is going to be here any day now! A new clue Kate Middleton will give birth soon can be found in front of the hospital she's planning to give birth in. On Monday, April 9, parking restrictions were seen being put in place in front of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same place where Middleton gave birth to George and Charlotte and will be giving birth to baby number three. Workers were seen placing barriers around the entrance of the Lindo Wing in London, which could mean the hospital is preparing for the arrival of the newest member of the royal family.

In March, the fence in front of the hospital was given a new coat of paint, which can also be taken as a sign that the hospital is getting everything in order before the big day. Middleton's official due date hasn't been revealed, but outside of appearing with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family on Easter, she made her final official public appearance before giving birth on March 22.

Middleton's third pregnancy was announced via a tweet from Kensington Palace on Sept. 4, 2017.

The announcement read,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have two official titles they will share with their younger sibling. George's official titles are His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, and His Royal Highness Prince George of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Charlotte's official titles are Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The new baby's titles will be the same, but there's a bit of a plot twist in that Charlotte and the new baby are technically commoners. Yes, you read that right. According to English tradition, Charlotte and her younger sibling technically are not royalty. But it's not as concrete as that sounds.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country,

It sounds complicated, but in the U.K., the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron.

Koenig also noted that Will and Kate's children's titles are a bit different because of their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke,” she said. That's where the titles of Prince/Princess of Cambridge come from.

Essentially, what Koenig means is the only people who are technically royalty are those who are going to be the sovereign one day (Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George) and people who have been given a noble title by the sovereign. That means Prince Harry is a commoner as well (the word "commoner" sounds laughably dramatic, doesn't it?), but members of the royal family are usually given new titles by the sovereign on their wedding day, so that might change come May 19. It's rumored that Queen Elizabeth II will give Harry and Meghan the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If this happens, Meghan Markle will be the first-ever Duchess of Sussex.

But enough about titles, let's talk about babies. Kate Middleton and Prince William debuted both Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the steps of the Lindo Wing when they were born.

Here's Kate Middleton and Prince William debuting Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015.

And here they are debuting Prince George on July 22, 2013.

The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London is also where Princess Diana gave birth to Will and Harry when they were born, and they were also debuted in the same spot by Princess Diana and Prince Charles. So basically, if the Lindo Wing is getting ready for the royal baby, we should be too.