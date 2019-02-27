What does travel mean to you? Personally speaking, I love all forms of exploration, and travel allows me to do just that. I love hiking, biking, driving, kayaking, and nearly every other activity that allows me to discover the hidden beauty of a destination. Kayaking is one of my favorite outdoors activities, because it gives you a chance be active while exploring. It's the ultimate way to get up close and personal with the marine life without actually getting into the water. This clear kayaking Airbnb Experience in the Dominican Republic will bring your Insta feed to a new level, and it totally lives up to the hype.

I recently visited the Dominican Republic, and it was one of the best trips I've ever taken. I have to give a lot of the credit to Airbnb, which acted as an incredible resource for booking an epic condo and unique activities for the trip. I'm always searching for hidden gems and special ways to enjoy a destination, so I was stoked to discover this clear kayaking experience. I had seen this excursion all over Instagram, and knew it was something that I had to cross off my bucket list. Thankfully, this activity exceeded my expectations, and I was able to get some pretty epic shots for my Instagram feed. Let's just say, it was a success!

The Views Are Unreal Hey Ciara I couldn't think of a better way to see the crystal clear waters of Sosua Beach in the Dominican Republic. The transparent kayak allowed me to get out onto the water and see all that was beneath the surface. The coastal views and seaside homes above water were breathtaking, but the marine life underwater was even more beautiful. I was able to witness vibrant coral and schools of fish, all from the comforts of my kayak. I was in complete and utter awe.

It Was Extremely Relaxing Hey Ciara Kayaking along calm ocean water was more relaxing than I ever imagined it would be. The sun was shining perfectly and the waves were rather still, so I took every opportunity to stop and soak it all in. It was extremely refreshing to be surrounded by so much beauty, and I honestly didn't want to return to shore. To be honest, there's nothing like kayaking in the ocean on a sunny day with a good friend by your side. I left this excursion with a true appreciation for my surroundings.