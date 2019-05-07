Hoping to take your snacking game to the next level this summer?Cheese devotees will want to check out this Cheez-It Snap'd giveaway for May 2019, which will hook up one lucky person with a year's supply of the cheesy treat. Here's how to enter, because satisfying your cheese cravings 365 days of the year without spending a dime is something you can definitely get on board with.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, May 7, Cheez-It revealed that, due to the popularity of its new Cheez-It Snap'd snacks, it would be hiding a big stash of the cheesy treat in the event of a *gasp* cheese shortage. If you haven't tried a bag of Cheez-It Snap'd yet, it's basically like a thinner and crispier version of the OG cracker that's been dusted with real cheese inside and out. Because there are few things better in life than cheese and a cheese shortage would be the end of the world as we know it, the company will be stockpiling a hidden bunker full of the tasty snacks somewhere in the United States.

It's up to one cheese-loving individual to find it and claim their loot, as "the exact coordinates of the Snap'd bunker are a secret," according to the press release. "It might be tucked away in a cheese cave, an old cellar or a retired subway tunnel," the press release hints, seeming to imply that it'll definitely take some major detective skills to locate this stash of cheesy treats. However, if you find it, you can claim one year's worth of Cheez-It Snap'd snacks as well some of the other treats that are hidden in the bunker.

Courtesy of Cheez-(t

Luckily, you won't be completely on your own with your scavenger hunt. Starting on Tuesday, May 14, Cheez-It will take to its Twitter account and start sharing some clues to help you locate the hidden stockpile. There's no telling how many clues the company will be sharing with its customers, but I'm hoping that it'll help you narrow it down to what state the bunker is in at least. But, then again, a whole year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd snacks are on the line with the giveaway, so I wouldn't expect it to be an easy find. You'll probably want to gather your besties and put your sleuthing skills to work if you want to locate the stockpile and get your cheese fix ASAP.

Jeff Delonis, the senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, said in the press release:

Our fans love a great snack and Cheez-It Snap’d offers them a completely new experience. So thin and crispy, the unique texture and distinct flavors make it different from any other Cheez-It offering—and any other snack out there! After seeing the snack fly off shelves, we wanted to ensure Cheez-it Snap’d were kept safe for our biggest cheese-loving fans.

Again, the race will be on when Cheez-It shares its first clue on May 14, so I'd mark your calendars now and start channeling your inner Indiana Jones if you're hoping to locate this dreamy stockpile snacks before your fellow cheese lovers do.