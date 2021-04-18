Your pooch can get in on the 4/20 celebrations this year with their very own weed-themed toys. BarkBox dropped a special 4/20 box this month that's filled with a whole slew of festive toys for canines, including plushes shaped like bongs and spliffs. This Bud Hounds BarkBox for April 2021 will certainly be a treat for your four-legged friend this spring.

BarkBox and Super Chewer are celebrating 4/20 on Tuesday with an exclusive Bud Hounds box made for the goodest boys and girls. ICYMI, BarkBox debuted its weed-themed box for 4/20 last year, and the product went viral so quickly that it sold out within 24 hours of its release.

Like BarkBox and Super Chewer's other monthly themed packages, the Bud Hounds box comes full of toys, bags of tasty treats (see: Dank Noms), and meaty chews for your four-legged friend. Of course, Barkbox's 4/20 edition will feature plush toys with a weed-themed twist so that your pooch won't feel left out during your upcoming celebrations. Your pup will get two plush toys such as the Give A Dog A Bong, which is a pink plush in the shape of a bong, and the Lickety Spliff, which looks like an actual spliff with white "rolling paper" and green tips. There's also the Snack Packed Bong and Mighty Juana, which are more durable toys that your pup can bite into.

If you opt for the Super Chewer box, you'll get two toys made out of rubber instead of plush. The toy options your dog may get include a Canadian Leaf, a Flower Vase, and a Piping Bag. You'll also receive two bags of Dank Noms and two meaty chews.

Courtesy of BarkBox

You can order the Bud Hounds box at barkbox.com and superchewer.com. A BarkBox subscription starts at $23 per month (with an over $40 value of toys and treats, per the website), and there's free shipping in 48 states. A Super Chewer subscription starts at $30 a month, with an over $45 value.

With plenty of weed-themed toys and treats, it's time to kick off the most dog-friendly 4/20 celebration yet.