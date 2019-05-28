Planning a wedding can be a stressful, expensive, time-consuming process. For some brides, planning a wedding is all about getting creative and coming up with unique ideas guests don't see very often. Whether that's wearing a jumpsuit instead of a dress, using an alternative to an expensive bouquet, or dancing down the aisle, there are plenty of ways to do something different at your wedding. Case in point: One bride had her bridesmaids carry shelter dogs down the aisle, and it's honestly such a great idea.

Bride Sally Burky decided to shake things up while planning her wedding, so the animal lover took her bridesmaids' bouquets two steps further than your typical flowers. Not with puppies, but with older rescue dogs in need of a forever home from local shelter Haven of the Ozarks, in Washburn, Missouri. After her wedding started making headlines, she couldn't believe the impact she was having. "I can't describe this feeling, we never expected for this to go as far as it has," Burky tells Elite Daily. "I was simply hoping for maybe one of the dogs to be adopted and for us to raise some awareness as well as funds for Haven of the Ozarks. They are in need of a new mobile adoption unit so I’m hoping I can raise more money to go towards that for them."

Not only was Burky's idea seriously cute, meaningful, and personal, but it's also already made a difference. According to the bride herself, most of the doggos already have homes! "Four of the five dogs in our ceremony have since been adopted," Burky says. "One little lady named Yazzy is still looking for her home and my husband and I are sponsoring her adoption fee! Hopefully she finds a good home soon!" So, if you're looking for a new fur baby...

Hey, you never know! Burky previously told PEOPLE that seeing the dogs walk down the aisle had a super emotional impact for her on the big day. "It was incredible," she told the magazine. "I was already emotional from having our first look with my now-husband, and then seeing the dogs being unloaded… I just couldn’t hold back the tears. They were tears of happiness that they were here to be a part of my day, and, in some way, I was a part of their day too. I wanted to show what sweet and well-behaved animals the Haven has to offer as companions for individuals and families."

It's one thing to have your own dogs be a part of your big day, but Burky's idea to include older shelter dogs as part of a day already meant to honor love and loyalty is totally brilliant. A wedding is meant to be all about the happy couple, but Burky's selflessness is seriously admirable. Hopefully, more and more brides will follow in Burky's footsteps and help deserving dogs find a home. Congrats to Burky, her husband, and all the pups who have found their forever families!