TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) celebrated their two-year anniversary with a virtual event called "Dream Week," which gave MOAs lots of exciting new content all throughout February and March. From surprising fans with a cover of Marteen's "Sriracha" to dropping never-before-seen vlogs and choreography videos, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai definitely made the special occasion one to remember. Now, the group is spoiling MOAs again with a behind-the-scenes video of TXT's photo shoot with Elite Daily, a perfect way to continue the celebrations.

The video shows the guys having fun as they pose for Elite Daily's March digital cover. Taehyun kicks off the photoshoot by admiring Soobin's good looks. "Soobin, you look really young today," Taehyun tells him. "Yeah, I always look youthful," Soobin replies, before Yeonjun jokingly asks whether Taehyun actually meant it as a compliment.

Next up, the guys flaunt a variety of cool outfits for the shoot. For their first look, Soobin looks handsome in an all-denim 'fit covered in patches and studs by Celine by Hedi Slimane, while Yeonjun wears a yellow button-up layered with a striped knit sweater by the same designer. Around the 0:30 mark, you can also see Yeonjun's silver chain earrings. Afterward, Beomgyu struts in wearing a black and yellow Celine by Hedi Slimane varsity jacket paired with bleached pants from the same designer and some Vans shoes. Taehyun looks as cute as ever dancing around in his Celine by Hedi Slimane tiger-print jacket. To finish off the first round of outfits, Hueningkai shows off a schoolboy-inspired look that consists of a green varsity jacket and jean shorts combo.

As for their second outfits, the guys wear Alexander McQueen suiting that gives them a serious heartthrob vibe. The boys like the jackets so much, they want to take them home. "I want it. I want it," Yeonjun says repeatedly, before he asks, "They might give it to us, no?" which causes all the members to laugh.

TXT even shares a special message with fans at the end of the shoot — "I hope our MOAs will enjoy [this video] alongside the nice and warm spring weather," Taehyun says.

If the video from the shoot has you ready for more TXT, you can listen to the boys' latest album, Still Dreaming, below.