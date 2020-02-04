The first week of February is a special time for Bachelor Nation, because fans get to spend not just one, but two nights with Peter Weber and all the women vying for his heart. A lot went down in the Feb. 3 episode of the two-part event, but it looks like the Feb. 5 episode will have even more drama. And according to the Bachelor Week 5, Part 2 promo, a lot of the conflict will focus around two women who just recently started stirring things up: Mykenna and Tammy.

For pretty much all of this season so far, Mykenna Dorn has been adamant about making sure Peter knows how committed she is to building a relationship with him. So, it makes sense she would not react well to anyone who might threaten that, which is what she believed Tammy Ly did at the end of the Feb. 3 Bachelor episode when Tammy and Kelsey fought.

Now, it looks like it's Mykenna's turn to feud with Tammy. In a clip from the promo, the two women sit on a couch about as far apart from each other humanly possible, while Mykenna tells Tammy, "You mean nothing to me, girl." Tammy counters with a major clapback: "I'm everything."

It looks like all the tension between them affects Peter in a big way, because he tells the two women in the promo, "I can't have both of you continue past tonight." Suffice it to say, neither of them looks very happy to hear that news.

ABC on YouTube

It's clear both Mykenna and Tammy are very invested in Peter. While Mykenna cries about the possibility of going home, Tammy tells the camera, "I'm wearing black today because it's her funeral." Those are some pretty mean fighting words, so things will likely be pretty rough between the two contestants.

However, the other parts of the promo indicate it's not just these two women who will be the focus of the episode. For one, at least two women (Kelsey and Hannah Ann) tell Peter they're falling in love with him. The video also shows Peter chasing after Victoria P., and it doesn't look like it's for a good reason. Hopefully, all will be revealed in the second part of this week's Bachelor event.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.