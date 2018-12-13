This 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory About Ant-Man Will Rock Your World

I know this year feels like it lasted for about a decade, but do you realize it's only been about seven months since Thanos snapped his fingers and half the universe fell into dust? In the intervening time, fans have desperately sought answers to how the Avengers will eventually fix this issue of characters with sequels on the schedule to film currently not actually existing in time or space. The new trailer has helped, and the latest Avengers: Endgame theory about Ant-Man is inspired directly by it.

When Thanos caused what fans dubbed "the Snappening," also known as "The Decimation," it sent a shock across theaters. (In more than one screening, there were reports of fans sobbing as the lights came up.) The characters who turned to dust, the directors insisted, were dead.

But the Russo Brothers haven't exactly been honest about things when it comes to Avengers 4. For instance, the two directors said outright in interviews the name of the new film would not be "Endgame," and everyone knows how that turned out.

Unsurprisingly, fans no longer take the directors at their word about anything and have grabbed onto a new theory, one that says those who fell to bits didn't actually die.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

A new Reddit theory posits the "Snappening" didn't kill half the universe's population. Thanos might think it did, but in reality, the five stones took those living creatures and moved them.

What if the snap killed none of them? We have all been making fun of Thanos saying that death wasn’t necessary with the near infinite power of the gauntlet, [w]hat if it simply split the reality in two taking half of everyone into each version missing the other half but retaining the same resources.

This means there's a parallel universe, in a mirror timeline, in which Black Panther, Bucky, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and most of the Guardians cast are sitting around grieving. In their world, Thanos' snap killed Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, and most of the supporting characters from Black Panther.

Marvel

So how do these worlds rejoin? This is where Ant-Man comes in.

The two parallel realities could be joined by a sort of bridge in the Quantum Realm... Since Scott was in the Quantum Realm at the time of the split he was unaffected by the snap and not bound to either reality leaving him free to travel from one to the other over this bridge. Maybe this leaves him free to travel through to the parallel dimensions created by Thanos splitting the time stream. He would be the only way for them to communicate with the other. Maybe he exists in both realities and gains knowledge from both due to some strange form of quantum entanglement.

It's a brilliant idea and one that would solve having to "undo" the deaths of characters. After all, they were never dead in the first place, just temporarily displaced.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters worldwide on April 26, 2018.