This 'Avengers: Endgame' Promo Celebrates Every Marvel Film Leading To This Moment

Fans only have a week to go before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, one of the most highly anticipated movie arrivals of 2019. While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been longer in the making (40+ years instead of 10), the run-up to Endgame in feature film titles is far more extensive, with 21 films all of which lead up to the events of this franchise finale in some fashion. Unsurprisingly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been celebrating this unprecedented achievement, with the latest Avengers: Endgame promo name-checking every film that came before.

Some fans might see this as unnecessary boasting on the part of Marvel, gilding the lily as it were. After all, the franchise has broken a lot of milestones along the way, including having two films that held the Biggest Opening Weekend of All-Time record. (The first was The Avengers in 2012, last year's Avengers: Infinity War is the current record holder.) Black Panther holds the title for Biggest Winter Opening of All Time, and Captain Marvel currently holds the title for biggest opening so far this year.

But it's not just about record-breaking. It's a cumulative win as well. When the MCU first premiered Iron Man, it was the first in-house production the studio had attempted. The production was so worried it would flop, the scene that connected it to the coming franchise was put *after* the closing credits, so it could be easily edited out on the DVD release if the franchise failed to take off.

Instead, this happened:

Marvel Canada on YouTube

As well as being one of the most stunningly well-edited promos for the film to date, this is a remarkable trailer. It somehow gives fans new footage, while using almost nothing from the upcoming movie at the same time. Instead, it's all about the films that came before, including the series' only flop, Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk. (It speaks volumes how much that film didn't work that it's not immediately obvious it's Norton as Hulk and not the current character played by Mark Ruffalo.)

Not that the Endgame spots flooding TV commercial breaks are all tear jerks like this one. In fact, most of the short clips contain reminders that the series didn't get here by a gift for tragedy, but by its snarky one-liners.

Because, face it, when Scott Lang's not Ant-Man or Giant-Man, what do you call him?

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Regular-Sized-Man, natch.

Considering that these guys are getting used to each other, and their speechifying ways, one would expect the newbies to have opinions on the stuff fans take for granted.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

I mean, Captain America did spend a part of his 1940s career delivering propaganda. It's like riding a bike.

And as this final spot points out, while fans are, at this point, old hands at this "going into space thing" thanks to characters like the Guardians and Captain Marvel, not all our Avengers are so experienced.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Somehow, looking at Hawkeye's face, I think he and Rocket may be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.